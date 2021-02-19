top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Womyn
View events for the week of 3/ 7/2021
Women's History Month: Historic & Preservation Role of Women in the Marin Headlands
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday March 07
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorSan Francisco Public Library & NPS
Location Details
Online via YouTube livestream
During Women’s History Month, National Park Ranger Lara Volski provides a look at different women who have played a role in the history, stewardship and preservation of the seaswept bluffs and coastal prairies just north of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Listen in to learn more about the historic role of women within Coast Miwok villages, blustery light stations, WW2 and Cold War military defense systems and the creation of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

Hosts: San Francisco Public Library & National Park Service of Golden Gate Recreation Area

Sunday, 3/7/2021 @ 11:00 - 12:00

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aq6wcUCOZkw&feature=youtu.be

More info here: https://sfpl.org/events/2021/03/07/presentation-women-marin-headlands
sm_screenshot_2021-02-19_presentation_women_of_the_marin_headlands_san_francisco_public_library.jpg
original image (932x674)
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 19th, 2021 9:03 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 237.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code