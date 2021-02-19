During Women’s History Month, National Park Ranger Lara Volski provides a look at different women who have played a role in the history, stewardship and preservation of the seaswept bluffs and coastal prairies just north of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Listen in to learn more about the historic role of women within Coast Miwok villages, blustery light stations, WW2 and Cold War military defense systems and the creation of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.
Hosts: San Francisco Public Library & National Park Service of Golden Gate Recreation Area
Sunday, 3/7/2021 @ 11:00 - 12:00
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aq6wcUCOZkw&feature=youtu.be
More info here: https://sfpl.org/events/2021/03/07/presentation-women-marin-headlands
San Francisco | Womyn
|Women's History Month: Historic & Preservation Role of Women in the Marin Headlands
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday March 07
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|San Francisco Public Library & NPS
|Location Details
|Online via YouTube livestream
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 19th, 2021 9:03 PM
