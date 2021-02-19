Join the California Academy of Sciences on International Women’s Day for a panel of accomplished scientists. Alie Ward, creator and host of the Ologies podcast, leads insightful conversations and an eye-opening discussion about what it’s like and what it means to be a woman in science in 2021.
Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM PST
Watch on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rKy9Pj8-Ong
More info here: https://www.calacademy.org/nightlife/nightschool-women-in-science
You’ll hear from:
• Chrissy Garcia, the Academy’s Collections Manager of Geology
• Dr. Alejandra Hernandez-Agreda, Post-Doctoral Research Fellow at the Academy studying coral-microbe interactions
• Dr. Melanie Malone, Assistant Professor at the University of Washington, whose research focuses on the social complexities of environmental policies
• Dr. Suzanne Pierre, environmental science educator, microbial ecologist, and lead investigator of the Critical Ecology Lab, a research and social change collective
NOTE: This webinar is part of Cal Academy's adult learning series
California Academy of Sciences
https://www.calacademy.org/
The California Academy of Sciences is a renowned scientific and educational institution dedicated to exploring, explaining, and sustaining life on Earth. Based in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, it's the only place in the world to house an aquarium, planetarium, rainforest, and natural history museum—plus cutting-edge research programs—all under one living roof.
Related Categories: San Francisco | Womyn
|Import into your personal calendar
|Location Details
|Online event; FREE and no registration required
For more event information: https://www.calacademy.org/nightlife/night...
