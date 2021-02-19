



Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM PST



Watch on YouTube here:



More info here:



You’ll hear from:



• Chrissy Garcia, the Academy’s Collections Manager of Geology



• Dr. Alejandra Hernandez-Agreda, Post-Doctoral Research Fellow at the Academy studying coral-microbe interactions



• Dr. Melanie Malone, Assistant Professor at the University of Washington, whose research focuses on the social complexities of environmental policies



• Dr. Suzanne Pierre, environmental science educator, microbial ecologist, and lead investigator of the Critical Ecology Lab, a research and social change collective



NOTE: This webinar is part of Cal Academy's adult learning series





California Academy of Sciences



https://www.calacademy.org/



The California Academy of Sciences is a renowned scientific and educational institution dedicated to exploring, explaining, and sustaining life on Earth. Based in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, it's the only place in the world to house an aquarium, planetarium, rainforest, and natural history museum—plus cutting-edge research programs—all under one living roof.

