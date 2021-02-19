



Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at noon PT(3:00 pm ET)



RSVP:



The Climate Action Campaign and climate allies are demanding action to address the climate emergency, economic crisis, environmental injustices, and COVID recovery - mirroring the four priorities of President Biden’s Build Back Better plan.



On Wednesday, February 24, the climate community across the nation will virtually rally together to tell our elected leaders it's #TimeToAct on Climate.



Speakers include:



Mustafa Santiago Ali, Vice President of Environmental Justice, Climate, and Community Revitalization, National Wildlife Federation



Latricea Adams, Founding CEO and President of Black Millennials tor Flint



Justin Onwenu, Organizer, Sierra Club Michigan



Yoca Arditi-Rocha, CEO, The CLEO Institute



