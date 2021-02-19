#TimeToAct on Climate: New Day Digital Rally
Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at noon PT(3:00 pm ET)
RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd5AElOo7J6vU_kecNLKcAZcdZ2hk0gBNxlelNa7T-o7PctDQ/viewform
The Climate Action Campaign and climate allies are demanding action to address the climate emergency, economic crisis, environmental injustices, and COVID recovery - mirroring the four priorities of President Biden’s Build Back Better plan.
On Wednesday, February 24, the climate community across the nation will virtually rally together to tell our elected leaders it's #TimeToAct on Climate.
Speakers include:
Mustafa Santiago Ali, Vice President of Environmental Justice, Climate, and Community Revitalization, National Wildlife Federation
Latricea Adams, Founding CEO and President of Black Millennials tor Flint
Justin Onwenu, Organizer, Sierra Club Michigan
Yoca Arditi-Rocha, CEO, The CLEO Institute
Join us! RSVP to the rally and receive updates on content.
|Date
|Wednesday February 24
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Climate Action Campaign and allies
|Location Details
|Virtual rally
|
