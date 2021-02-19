top
#TimeToAct on Climate: New Day Digital Rally for Climate, Economic & COVID Justice
Date Wednesday February 24
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorClimate Action Campaign and allies
Location Details
Virtual rally
#TimeToAct on Climate: New Day Digital Rally

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at noon PT(3:00 pm ET)

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd5AElOo7J6vU_kecNLKcAZcdZ2hk0gBNxlelNa7T-o7PctDQ/viewform

The Climate Action Campaign and climate allies are demanding action to address the climate emergency, economic crisis, environmental injustices, and COVID recovery - mirroring the four priorities of President Biden’s Build Back Better plan.

On Wednesday, February 24, the climate community across the nation will virtually rally together to tell our elected leaders it's #TimeToAct on Climate.

Speakers include:

Mustafa Santiago Ali, Vice President of Environmental Justice, Climate, and Community Revitalization, National Wildlife Federation

Latricea Adams, Founding CEO and President of Black Millennials tor Flint

Justin Onwenu, Organizer, Sierra Club Michigan

Yoca Arditi-Rocha, CEO, The CLEO Institute

Join us! RSVP to the rally and receive updates on content.
