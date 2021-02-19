top
Black History Month: Judges, U.S. Courts, & Issues Critical to Black Communities w/ AFJ
Date Monday February 22
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorAlliance for Justice
Location Details
Online event: https://www.facebook.com/AllianceforJustic
On Monday, February 22nd at noon PT/3 PM ET, we're going live on Facebook for a
Black History Month discussion on why courts and the judges who fill them matter for
the Black community.

We’ll discuss the importance of demographic and professional diversity on the federal bench, and the court’s role in protecting advocacy wins and defending against attacks on issues critical to Black communities, from the right to vote to criminal justice reform to economic justice, in the coming years.

The conversation will be moderated by AFJ Dorot Fellow Amber Saddler. Click 'going' to learn more, post your questions, and schedule a reminder for the event!
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1093883921...

Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 19th, 2021 1:59 PM
§
by Alliance for Justice
Friday Feb 19th, 2021 2:00 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/1093883921...
