



Join the Poor People's Campaign and union partners for a Moral Monday protest focused on health care, COVID relief and a $15 minimum wage with a safe, with in-person actions in San Francisco and a digital rally online as we march on senate offices across the United States.



Monday Feb 22, 2021 @ 12 pm PT



SAN FRANCISCO: Bay Area members looking to join a COVID-safe, in person speakout can join the CA Poor People's Campaign at sidewalk outside office of Sen. Dianne Feinstein,

1 Post Street, San Francisco, CA 94104; email contact:



SAFETY: Masks & Social Distancing Required at All Times



ONLINE: For the digital rally, go to





We're fighting for a $15/hour minimum wage, the elimination of the subminimum wage for tipped workers, union rights for all, and full and just COVID relief.



As we have seen over the past 11 months, these issues are deeply connected. The crisis of poverty and low wages is directly connected to the injustices in our healthcare system. We know that 87 million people were uninsured or underinsured before the pandemic and millions have lost their healthcare in the worst public health crisis in a century.



In the richest nation in history, there is no excuse for denying the human rights of living wages, an adequate standard of living; and quality healthcare!



We’ll go live to the state offices of US Senators across the nation to hear directly from poor and low-income people and moral leaders about the needed $15/hour for all workers, immediate Medicaid expansion in every state, expanded funding for state budgets, ramping up vaccinations while tracking race and class to ensure equity in distribution, supporting public schools for safe reopening and more.

______________________________________________________________



14 Priorities for the First 100 Days: The PPC Sends New Demands to Washington



https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/resource/policy-and-legislative-priorities/



On behalf of the 140 million poor and low-income people in the country, the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival – and our 45 state coordinating committees, thousands of religious leaders, scholars, economists, advocates and hundreds of supporting organizations – insists that the following policies from the Poor People’s Jubilee Platform take precedence during the first 50-100 days of the new administration and 117th Congress.



The 14 policy priorities include:



--Enact comprehensive and just COVID-19 relief that provides free testing, treatment, vaccines and direct payments to the poor

--Guarantee quality health care for all, regardless of any pre-existing conditions

--Raise the minimum wage to $15/ hour immediately

--Update the poverty measure

--Guarantee quality housing for all

--Enact a federal jobs program to build up investments, infrastructure, public institutions, climate resilience, energy efficiency and socially beneficial industries and jobs in poor and low-income communities

--Protect and expand voting rights and civil rights

--Guarantee safe, quality and equitable public education, with supports for protection against re-segregation

--Comprehensive and just immigration reform

--Ensure all of the rights of indigenous peoples

--Enact fair taxes and targeted tax credits

--Use the power of executive orders

--Redirect the bloated Pentagon Budget towards these priorities as matters of national security

--Work with the PPC to establish a permanent Presidential Council to advocate for this bold agenda

___________________________________________________________



SAFETY DURING COVID-19



Masks & Social Distancing is Required at All Times



If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:

--Fever

--Shortness of breath

--Cough

--Headache

--Loss of smell or taste



CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.



CDC COVID-19 link:

