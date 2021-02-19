top
Monterey Picket Protest in Solidarity With Alabama Amazon Workers Unionizing
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday February 20
Time 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSupportAmazonWorkers.org
Location Details
Whole Foods: Gather in front of Del Monte Shopping Center on Munras @ 800 Del Monte Center, Monterey, CA 93940

MASKS & SAFE-DISTANCING
MONTEREY: Picketing in Solidarity With Alabama Amazon Workers Unionizing

10am – 12pm Picket

Whole Foods: Gather in front of Del Monte Shopping Center on Munras
@ 800 Del Monte Center, Monterey, CA 93940

Contact Monterey County Supporters of Bessemer Alabama at vpvhprince [at] gmail.com

MASKS & SAFE-DISTANCING


The Southern Workers Assembly has issued a call for a National Day of Solidarity with Alabama Amazon Workers on Saturday, February 20. Actions are being planned across the South and the U.S. on that day at Amazon facilities (warehouses, distribution centers, Whole Foods, etc.).

Between Feb 8, and March 29, approximately 6,000 Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama will begin voting by mail on whether to be represented by the Retail, Wholesale Department Store Workers Union (RWDSU). The harsh working conditions at Amazon warehouses, along with Amazon’s refusal to adopt measures that protect workers from COVID 19, have pushed Amazon and Whole Foods workers every- where to step up organizing and fighting back.

These predominantly Black workers who have in recent months formed the BAmazon Workers Union, are on the cusp of launching a history-changing workers organization against one of the biggest and most powerful transnational corporations in the world, and its super rich union busting owner, Jeff Bezos. In addition, these workers are standing up to the racist, anti-union laws that suppress labor across the South.

Solidarity from every corner of the labor and progressive movements is needed now to show the workers in Bessemer that they are not alone, that all eyes are on the historic struggle that they are leading. This is especially needed as Amazon ramps up their union-busting tactics.
_____________

SAFETY DURING COVID-19

Masks & Social Distancing is Required at All Times

If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste

CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
_____________
sm_feb_20.jpg
original image (1280x1280)
For more event information: https://supportamazonworkers.org/feb20/

Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 19th, 2021 10:07 AM
