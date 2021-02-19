



Healthcare is a Human Right! Everybody In, Nobody Out!



Messages from Ro Khanna and Ash Kalra



Community Panel:

• Brenda Zendejas - Movimiento Democratic Coalition

• Mary Jessie Celestin - San Jose Strong

• Huy Tran - Vietnamese American Round Table

• Christine Fitzgerald - Silicon Valley Independent Living Center

• COVID Action Network

• Kiana Simmons - Hero Tent

• James Staten - NAACP

• Ruth McKinney - Low-Income Self-Help Center

• Special Guest - Mari Lopez of California Nurses Association



Sponsored by the the Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition



Cosponsored by the South Bay Progressive Alliance, San Jose Strong, California Nurses Association, Low-Income Self-Help Center, San Jose Peace and Justice Center, Hero Tent, Silicon Valley DSA, Green Party of Santa Clara County, South Bay SNaHP, South Bay PNHP

