COVID has exacerbated and laid bare the inequities of health care in low-income areas in Santa Clara County. This especially affects immigrants, people of color and disabled people. This webinar is a chance for grassroots community leaders to share experiences and solutions, and for all of us to learn from each other.
Healthcare is a Human Right! Everybody In, Nobody Out!
Messages from Ro Khanna and Ash Kalra
Community Panel:
• Brenda Zendejas - Movimiento Democratic Coalition
• Mary Jessie Celestin - San Jose Strong
• Huy Tran - Vietnamese American Round Table
• Christine Fitzgerald - Silicon Valley Independent Living Center
• COVID Action Network
• Kiana Simmons - Hero Tent
• James Staten - NAACP
• Ruth McKinney - Low-Income Self-Help Center
• Special Guest - Mari Lopez of California Nurses Association
Sponsored by the the Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition
Cosponsored by the South Bay Progressive Alliance, San Jose Strong, California Nurses Association, Low-Income Self-Help Center, San Jose Peace and Justice Center, Hero Tent, Silicon Valley DSA, Green Party of Santa Clara County, South Bay SNaHP, South Bay PNHP
