Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
View events for the week of 2/23/2021
Oppose the Camping Ban Amendments at the Santa Cruz City Council Meeting
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday February 23
Time 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorHomes Not Handcuffs
Location Details
Online meeting. Instructions on how to participate:
https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Meetings/ViewMeeting?id=1624&doctype=1
Speak out during the Santa Cruz City Council meeting on Tuesday, February 23 to address the lack of available shelter and unconstitutionality of the new proposed camping ban amendments.

Call for homes, not handcuffs! End the criminalization of homelessness!

A long list of amendments to the camping ban in the City of Santa Cruz has been put forth by Mayor Donna Meyers, Chief of Police Andrew Mills, City Attorney Tony Condotti, and City Manager Martin Bernal. (see attached summary sheet and draft camping ban ordinance)

To introduce this discriminatory ordinance during the Covid-19 pandemic is cruel and inhumane, and is the very reason a federal judge ordered the City of Santa Cruz to stop clearing the camp at San Lorenzo Park.

The motion will be heard by council shortly after 5:30 pm.

Santa Cruz City Council can also be emailed at:
citycouncil [at] cityofsantacruz.com

Be sure to reference agenda item #25 in any correspondence with the council.

View the meeting agenda:
https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Meetings/ViewMeeting?id=1624&doctype=1


More information:

Santa Cruz County Homeless Advocates/Santa Cruz California Homeless Union
https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaCruzCountyHomelessAdvocates
sm_homesnothandcuffsoccupydenver.jpg
original image (5184x3456)
For more event information: https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgen...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 18th, 2021 5:22 PM
§Summary Sheet for Camping Ban Ordinance
by Homes Not Handcuffs
Thursday Feb 18th, 2021 5:22 PM
summary_sheet_for_-_ordinance_amending_chapter_6.36_of_the_santa_cruz_munici.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (162.3KB)
https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgen...
§Maps Depicting Areas Where Camping is Prohibited and Potentially Prohibited
by Homes Not Handcuffs
Thursday Feb 18th, 2021 5:22 PM
3._maps_depicting_areas_where_camping_is_prohibited_and_potentially_prohibited.p.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (1.0MB)
https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgen...
§Draft Camping Ban Ordinance
by Homes Not Handcuffs
Thursday Feb 18th, 2021 5:24 PM
1._draft_ordinance.docx.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (121.5KB)
Draft Camping Ban Ordinance
https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgen...
Add Your Comments
