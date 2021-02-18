



Call for homes, not handcuffs! End the criminalization of homelessness!



A long list of amendments to the camping ban in the City of Santa Cruz has been put forth by Mayor Donna Meyers, Chief of Police Andrew Mills, City Attorney Tony Condotti, and City Manager Martin Bernal. (see attached summary sheet and draft camping ban ordinance)



To introduce this discriminatory ordinance during the Covid-19 pandemic is cruel and inhumane, and is the very reason a federal judge ordered the City of Santa Cruz to stop clearing the camp at San Lorenzo Park.



The motion will be heard by council shortly after 5:30 pm.



Santa Cruz City Council can also be emailed at:

citycouncil [at] cityofsantacruz.com



Be sure to reference agenda item #25 in any correspondence with the council.



View the meeting agenda:

https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Meetings/ViewMeeting?id=1624&doctype=1





More information:



Santa Cruz County Homeless Advocates/Santa Cruz California Homeless Union

