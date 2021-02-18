top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Womyn
View events for the week of 3/ 6/2021
Onward To Equity: Building Community and Equity for All w/ Women's March
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday March 06
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March Foundation
Location Details
Virtual event
Onward To Equity webinar

Saturday, March 6th @12pm PDT

RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/womensmarchaction/event/374045/

ACCESSIBILITY: Have accessibility questions? Reply to your registration email to confirm your requirements or request more information.


Millions of us, longtime activists, new activists, sisters side by side, marched through streets everywhere to guide and inspire a new generation.

We broke barriers, we got the vote out, you got more women elected than ever before and you created US, the Women’s March. Despite a global pandemic and an insurrection, we continue onward, fighting for equity -- we are not equal, yet.

A woman’s work is never done.

Join us and our special guest speakers in a frank discussion about future goals on our path to building community and equity for all. We need your voice at the table.

#OnwardtoEquity
#WomensMarch
#WhyWeMarch
#WomenareMissing


ABOUT: Women’s March Foundation (WMF)

Women’s March Foundation (WMF) is a women-led, non-profit 501c3 organization with no affiliation with Women’s March Inc. As an independent organization, WMF continues to work towards the vision of shared humanity and equity for all, regardless of race, religion, gender identity or sexuality.
sm_onward.jpg
original image (940x788)
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 18th, 2021 2:53 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 237.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code