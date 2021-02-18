Onward To Equity webinar
Saturday, March 6th @12pm PDT
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/womensmarchaction/event/374045/
ACCESSIBILITY: Have accessibility questions? Reply to your registration email to confirm your requirements or request more information.
Millions of us, longtime activists, new activists, sisters side by side, marched through streets everywhere to guide and inspire a new generation.
We broke barriers, we got the vote out, you got more women elected than ever before and you created US, the Women’s March. Despite a global pandemic and an insurrection, we continue onward, fighting for equity -- we are not equal, yet.
A woman’s work is never done.
Join us and our special guest speakers in a frank discussion about future goals on our path to building community and equity for all. We need your voice at the table.
#OnwardtoEquity
#WomensMarch
#WhyWeMarch
#WomenareMissing
ABOUT: Women’s March Foundation (WMF)
Women’s March Foundation (WMF) is a women-led, non-profit 501c3 organization with no affiliation with Women’s March Inc. As an independent organization, WMF continues to work towards the vision of shared humanity and equity for all, regardless of race, religion, gender identity or sexuality.
|Onward To Equity: Building Community and Equity for All w/ Women's March
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday March 06
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Women's March Foundation
|Location Details
|Virtual event
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 18th, 2021 2:53 PM
