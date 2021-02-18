



Saturday, March 6th @12pm PDT



RSVP:



ACCESSIBILITY: Have accessibility questions? Reply to your registration email to confirm your requirements or request more information.





Millions of us, longtime activists, new activists, sisters side by side, marched through streets everywhere to guide and inspire a new generation.



We broke barriers, we got the vote out, you got more women elected than ever before and you created US, the Women’s March. Despite a global pandemic and an insurrection, we continue onward, fighting for equity -- we are not equal, yet.



A woman’s work is never done.



Join us and our special guest speakers in a frank discussion about future goals on our path to building community and equity for all. We need your voice at the table.



#OnwardtoEquity

#WomensMarch

#WhyWeMarch

#WomenareMissing





ABOUT: Women’s March Foundation (WMF)



