SCREENING: "Flint: Who Can you Trust"
Saturday, March 6, 4:30 PM PT (6:30 PM CT)
Info & RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flint-who-can-you-trust-watch-party-tickets-138489853881
Filmed over 5 years and long after the story was front page news, “Flint: Who Can You Trust?” is full of new twists and turns. Journalist/filmmaker Anthony Baxter goes beyond the headlines in Flint, Michigan, where a government poisoned its own citizens’ water supply, to show the complete breakdown of authority, public trust and faith in the truth itself.
“Flint” is a powerful investigation of the breathtaking scope of toxic pseudo-science, celebrity activism, and official negligence. The film reveals the devastating impact on poor people and people of color, which make up the majority of the residents in Flint, as they continue to seek justice and clean water.
Featuring Marc Ruffalo and narrated by Alec Baldwin. Produced by Richard Phinney and Sabrina Schmidt Gordon.
Anthony Baxter, Director/2020/119 min/Social Justice, Water, People & Cultures, Health
POST VIEWING DISCUSSION
After the screening, stay connected to discuss the film with:
--Anthony Baxter, Director, “Flint: Who Can You Trust?”
--Nathalie Baptiste, Washington DC-based Reporter & Columnist, Mother Jones Magazine
--Moderator: Alejandro Bodipo-Memba, Founder & CEO, OVP Management Consulting
_____________________________________________________________
ONE EARTH FILM FESTIVAL 10th ANNIVERSARY: March 5–14, 2021
Join in the film festival here: https://www.oneearthfilmfest.org/films-by-date
This film is part of the One Earth Film Festival, a virtual festival of documentaries on climate and the environment. Nearly all offerings are FREE.
If you love movies and you care about your health, your community and our magnificent planet we call home, then join us for the 10th anniversary season of the One Earth Film Festival,
March 5–14, 2021.
Learn solutions and actions addressing climate, environmental justice, conservation, waste and more. Watch online from the comfort of your own home, and participate in filmmaker and expert Q&As. Be moved. Be amazed. Be ready to create change.
Most film watch parties are free (suggested $8 donation). Advance registration is highly recommended.
_____________________________________________________________
"Flint: Who Can you Trust?" Film & Discussion: Impact of Flint Water Crisis on Poor & POC
