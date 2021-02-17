



During the event, we will look back on our the Black community's strength and power to move us toward even bigger wins; analyze the Biden administration’s first 30 days in office, and talk about what accountability looks like.



We will boost our champions to ensure their continued leadership and define bad actors as just that — people who aren't representing the people well enough to deserve their jobs — to make sure our positions are at the forefront of policy decisions.



Feb. 25 @ 3:00 PM - 4:15 PM PT



RSVP:





Planned Parenthood Action: What is the Black Organizing Program?



The Black Organizing Program centers the experiences of Black people by building a movement for reproductive freedom and deeply engaging with the needs of the Black community and uplifting the power of Black people in Pennsylvania.



Planned Parenthood knows that if we support and uplift the political and social power of

Black communities through advocacy and organizing, education, and resource distribution, then we will build an equitable, sustainable and inclusive movement that centers those who are most impacted.



https://www.plannedparenthoodaction.org/planned-parenthood-pennsylvania-advocates/get-involved/black-organizing-program



https://www.plannedparenthoodaction.org/communities/planned-parenthood-black-community

____________________________________________________________ This panel discussion is the Black Organizing Program’s marquee virtual event to celebrate Black History Month 2021.During the event, we will look back on our the Black community's strength and power to move us toward even bigger wins; analyze the Biden administration’s first 30 days in office, and talk about what accountability looks like.We will boost our champions to ensure their continued leadership and define bad actors as just that — people who aren't representing the people well enough to deserve their jobs — to make sure our positions are at the forefront of policy decisions.Feb. 25 @ 3:00 PM - 4:15 PM PTRSVP: https://events.bizzabo.com/289270/home Planned Parenthood Action: What is the Black Organizing Program?The Black Organizing Program centers the experiences of Black people by building a movement for reproductive freedom and deeply engaging with the needs of the Black community and uplifting the power of Black people in Pennsylvania.Planned Parenthood knows that if we support and uplift the political and social power ofBlack communities through advocacy and organizing, education, and resource distribution, then we will build an equitable, sustainable and inclusive movement that centers those who are most impacted.____________________________________________________________ For more event information: https://events.bizzabo.com/289270/home

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 17th, 2021 2:38 PM