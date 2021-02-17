top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 2/25/2021
We've Decided, Now What? Black Community, Equity Accountability & the New Administration
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday February 25
Time 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorPlanned Parenthood Action
Location Details
Online event
This panel discussion is the Black Organizing Program’s marquee virtual event to celebrate Black History Month 2021.

During the event, we will look back on our the Black community's strength and power to move us toward even bigger wins; analyze the Biden administration’s first 30 days in office, and talk about what accountability looks like.

We will boost our champions to ensure their continued leadership and define bad actors as just that — people who aren't representing the people well enough to deserve their jobs — to make sure our positions are at the forefront of policy decisions.

Feb. 25 @ 3:00 PM - 4:15 PM PT

RSVP: https://events.bizzabo.com/289270/home


Planned Parenthood Action: What is the Black Organizing Program?

The Black Organizing Program centers the experiences of Black people by building a movement for reproductive freedom and deeply engaging with the needs of the Black community and uplifting the power of Black people in Pennsylvania.

Planned Parenthood knows that if we support and uplift the political and social power of
Black communities through advocacy and organizing, education, and resource distribution, then we will build an equitable, sustainable and inclusive movement that centers those who are most impacted.

https://www.plannedparenthoodaction.org/planned-parenthood-pennsylvania-advocates/get-involved/black-organizing-program

https://www.plannedparenthoodaction.org/communities/planned-parenthood-black-community
____________________________________________________________
sm_we_decided.jpg
original image (2501x1314)
For more event information: https://events.bizzabo.com/289270/home

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 17th, 2021 2:38 PM
§
by Planned Parenthood Action
Wednesday Feb 17th, 2021 2:38 PM
planned_parenthood.png
https://events.bizzabo.com/289270/home
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 237.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code