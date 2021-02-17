



Join the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights for our online summit

on racial equity, building a just public safety system, and ending mass incarceration.



Friday February 19, 2021 @ 9 AM - 1 PM PT (noon — 4pm ET)



Register here:



ACCESSIBILITY: If you require accommodations for accessibility purposes please contact us at





The evolution of racial and economic oppression has only been amplified in the last year, as seen through both the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent acts of sedition. As the new administration and Congress steps into power, we must hold these leaders accountable to the citizens, organizers, and communities who uplifted them in November and urge them to build a new, non-carceral paradigm for public safety that keeps all communities truly safe.



Against this backdrop, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, The Leadership Conference Education Fund and Civil Rights Corps are hosting a Vision for Justice Summit on Friday, February 19, which marks a year and a half since the Vision for Justice platform was released.



The Vision for Justice Virtual Summit will be open to the public and serve as our opportunity to unite as a community, creating a collective strategy to design the future we want — a future rooted in restorative justice and equity. The summit will feature over thirty of the most respected, trusted organizers, civic leaders, activists and directly impacted people who have been doing the work to end mass incarceration.

_______________________________________________________________



NOTE: Times are in Eastern Time



SUMMIT SCHEDULE



OPENING: 12:00 – 12:50 PM EST



Welcome Remarks: Sakira Cook, Thea Sebastian, Wade Henderson



Opening Keynote: Patrisse Cullors



Opening Performance: Samuel Getachew



What It Means to Reimagine Safety: Josie Duffy Rice, Amanda Alexander, Andrea James, Monifa Bandele, Rashad Robinson





PROMOTE LIBERTY, EQUITY & ACCOUNTABILITY IN THE CRIMINAL-LEGAL SYSTEM



12:50 – 2:00 PM EST



Judas and the Black Messiah Trailer



Fireside Chat with Michael K. Williams: Michael K. Williams, Jeremiah Mark



Holding Law Enforcement Accountable and Shrink Reliance on Policing Panel: Andrea Ritchie, Puneet Cheema, Richard Wallace, Dara Baldwin. Moderated by Chris Scott



Pretrial Issue Briefing: Alec Karakatsanis



Creating a New Framework for Pretrial Justice & Decriminalize Poverty Panel: Kanya Bennett, Lex Steppling, Tianna Mays, Patricia L. Richman



Ensuring Accountability & Transparency in Prosecution Issue Briefing Chesa Boudin





PROTECT HUMAN DIGNITY & BUILDING A SYSTEM OF RESTORATIVE JUSTICE



2:00 – 2:30 PM EST



Restorative Justice Special Performance: Bryonn Bain



Dramatically Reforming Sentencing Policy and Supporting the Children of Incarcerated Parents Fireside Chat: Ebony Underwood, Nkechi Taifa



Easing Legal Challenges to Address Racial Inequity and Abolish Slavery in Prison Issue Briefing: Soffiyah Elijah



Deprivatizing Justice Issue Briefing: Bianca Tylek





REBUILDING COMMUNITIES & IMPLEMENT A NEW PARADIGM FOR PUBLIC SAFETY



2:30 – 3:40 PM EST



Rebalance Spending, Invest in Harm Prevention & Build Transformative Accountability Fireside Chat: Thea Sebastian, Dr. Melina Abdullah



Reentry, Probation, Parole Issue Briefing: DeAnna Hoskins



Build a School-To-Opportunity Pipeline Issue Briefing: Judith Browne Dianis



End the War on Drugs Issue Briefing: Kassandra Fredirique



Where Do We Go from Here? Perspectives on Movement-Building and Electoral Justice Panel: Mike Muse, Desmond Meade, Marbre Stahly-Butts, Juan Cartagena, Jessica Byrd





CLOSING: 3:40 – 4:00 PM EST



Closing Keynote LaTosha Brown

Closing Keynote Cori Bush

_______________________________________________________________



