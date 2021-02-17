#VisionForJustice Virtual Summit: Building a New, Non-Carceral Pardigm for Public Safety
Join the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights for our online summit
on racial equity, building a just public safety system, and ending mass incarceration.
Friday February 19, 2021 @ 9 AM - 1 PM PT (noon — 4pm ET)
Register here: https://www.visionforjusticeevents.com/
ACCESSIBILITY: If you require accommodations for accessibility purposes please contact us at visionforjustice [at] wearesoze.com or 732-838-4391 by 6PM EST on Monday, February 15.
The evolution of racial and economic oppression has only been amplified in the last year, as seen through both the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent acts of sedition. As the new administration and Congress steps into power, we must hold these leaders accountable to the citizens, organizers, and communities who uplifted them in November and urge them to build a new, non-carceral paradigm for public safety that keeps all communities truly safe.
Against this backdrop, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, The Leadership Conference Education Fund and Civil Rights Corps are hosting a Vision for Justice Summit on Friday, February 19, which marks a year and a half since the Vision for Justice platform was released.
The Vision for Justice Virtual Summit will be open to the public and serve as our opportunity to unite as a community, creating a collective strategy to design the future we want — a future rooted in restorative justice and equity. The summit will feature over thirty of the most respected, trusted organizers, civic leaders, activists and directly impacted people who have been doing the work to end mass incarceration.
_______________________________________________________________
NOTE: Times are in Eastern Time
SUMMIT SCHEDULE
OPENING: 12:00 – 12:50 PM EST
Welcome Remarks: Sakira Cook, Thea Sebastian, Wade Henderson
Opening Keynote: Patrisse Cullors
Opening Performance: Samuel Getachew
What It Means to Reimagine Safety: Josie Duffy Rice, Amanda Alexander, Andrea James, Monifa Bandele, Rashad Robinson
PROMOTE LIBERTY, EQUITY & ACCOUNTABILITY IN THE CRIMINAL-LEGAL SYSTEM
12:50 – 2:00 PM EST
Judas and the Black Messiah Trailer
Fireside Chat with Michael K. Williams: Michael K. Williams, Jeremiah Mark
Holding Law Enforcement Accountable and Shrink Reliance on Policing Panel: Andrea Ritchie, Puneet Cheema, Richard Wallace, Dara Baldwin. Moderated by Chris Scott
Pretrial Issue Briefing: Alec Karakatsanis
Creating a New Framework for Pretrial Justice & Decriminalize Poverty Panel: Kanya Bennett, Lex Steppling, Tianna Mays, Patricia L. Richman
Ensuring Accountability & Transparency in Prosecution Issue Briefing Chesa Boudin
PROTECT HUMAN DIGNITY & BUILDING A SYSTEM OF RESTORATIVE JUSTICE
2:00 – 2:30 PM EST
Restorative Justice Special Performance: Bryonn Bain
Dramatically Reforming Sentencing Policy and Supporting the Children of Incarcerated Parents Fireside Chat: Ebony Underwood, Nkechi Taifa
Easing Legal Challenges to Address Racial Inequity and Abolish Slavery in Prison Issue Briefing: Soffiyah Elijah
Deprivatizing Justice Issue Briefing: Bianca Tylek
REBUILDING COMMUNITIES & IMPLEMENT A NEW PARADIGM FOR PUBLIC SAFETY
2:30 – 3:40 PM EST
Rebalance Spending, Invest in Harm Prevention & Build Transformative Accountability Fireside Chat: Thea Sebastian, Dr. Melina Abdullah
Reentry, Probation, Parole Issue Briefing: DeAnna Hoskins
Build a School-To-Opportunity Pipeline Issue Briefing: Judith Browne Dianis
End the War on Drugs Issue Briefing: Kassandra Fredirique
Where Do We Go from Here? Perspectives on Movement-Building and Electoral Justice Panel: Mike Muse, Desmond Meade, Marbre Stahly-Butts, Juan Cartagena, Jessica Byrd
CLOSING: 3:40 – 4:00 PM EST
Closing Keynote LaTosha Brown
Closing Keynote Cori Bush
_______________________________________________________________
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Police State & PrisonsView events for the week of 2/19/2021
|Vision For Justice Virtual Summit: Building a New, Non-Carceral Paradigm for Public Safety
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday February 19
|Time
|9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Conference
|Organizer/Author
|Leadership Conference Civil & Human Rights
|Location Details
|Online summit (FREE & open to the public)
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5116700266...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 17th, 2021 10:46 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network