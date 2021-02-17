top
Related Categories: U.S. | Police State & Prisons
Vision For Justice Virtual Summit: Building a New, Non-Carceral Paradigm for Public Safety
Date Friday February 19
Time 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorLeadership Conference Civil & Human Rights
Location Details
Online summit (FREE & open to the public)
#VisionForJustice Virtual Summit: Building a New, Non-Carceral Pardigm for Public Safety

Join the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights for our online summit
on racial equity, building a just public safety system, and ending mass incarceration.

Friday February 19, 2021 @ 9 AM - 1 PM PT (noon — 4pm ET)

Register here: https://www.visionforjusticeevents.com/

ACCESSIBILITY: If you require accommodations for accessibility purposes please contact us at visionforjustice [at] wearesoze.com or 732-838-4391 by 6PM EST on Monday, February 15.


The evolution of racial and economic oppression has only been amplified in the last year, as seen through both the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent acts of sedition. As the new administration and Congress steps into power, we must hold these leaders accountable to the citizens, organizers, and communities who uplifted them in November and urge them to build a new, non-carceral paradigm for public safety that keeps all communities truly safe.

Against this backdrop, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, The Leadership Conference Education Fund and Civil Rights Corps are hosting a Vision for Justice Summit on Friday, February 19, which marks a year and a half since the Vision for Justice platform was released.

The Vision for Justice Virtual Summit will be open to the public and serve as our opportunity to unite as a community, creating a collective strategy to design the future we want — a future rooted in restorative justice and equity. The summit will feature over thirty of the most respected, trusted organizers, civic leaders, activists and directly impacted people who have been doing the work to end mass incarceration.
_______________________________________________________________

NOTE: Times are in Eastern Time

SUMMIT SCHEDULE

OPENING: 12:00 – 12:50 PM EST

Welcome Remarks: Sakira Cook, Thea Sebastian, Wade Henderson

Opening Keynote: Patrisse Cullors

Opening Performance: Samuel Getachew

What It Means to Reimagine Safety: Josie Duffy Rice, Amanda Alexander, Andrea James, Monifa Bandele, Rashad Robinson


PROMOTE LIBERTY, EQUITY & ACCOUNTABILITY IN THE CRIMINAL-LEGAL SYSTEM

12:50 – 2:00 PM EST

Judas and the Black Messiah Trailer

Fireside Chat with Michael K. Williams: Michael K. Williams, Jeremiah Mark

Holding Law Enforcement Accountable and Shrink Reliance on Policing Panel: Andrea Ritchie, Puneet Cheema, Richard Wallace, Dara Baldwin. Moderated by Chris Scott

Pretrial Issue Briefing: Alec Karakatsanis

Creating a New Framework for Pretrial Justice & Decriminalize Poverty Panel: Kanya Bennett, Lex Steppling, Tianna Mays, Patricia L. Richman

Ensuring Accountability & Transparency in Prosecution Issue Briefing Chesa Boudin


PROTECT HUMAN DIGNITY & BUILDING A SYSTEM OF RESTORATIVE JUSTICE

2:00 – 2:30 PM EST

Restorative Justice Special Performance: Bryonn Bain

Dramatically Reforming Sentencing Policy and Supporting the Children of Incarcerated Parents Fireside Chat: Ebony Underwood, Nkechi Taifa

Easing Legal Challenges to Address Racial Inequity and Abolish Slavery in Prison Issue Briefing: Soffiyah Elijah

Deprivatizing Justice Issue Briefing: Bianca Tylek


REBUILDING COMMUNITIES & IMPLEMENT A NEW PARADIGM FOR PUBLIC SAFETY

2:30 – 3:40 PM EST

Rebalance Spending, Invest in Harm Prevention & Build Transformative Accountability Fireside Chat: Thea Sebastian, Dr. Melina Abdullah

Reentry, Probation, Parole Issue Briefing: DeAnna Hoskins

Build a School-To-Opportunity Pipeline Issue Briefing: Judith Browne Dianis

End the War on Drugs Issue Briefing: Kassandra Fredirique

Where Do We Go from Here? Perspectives on Movement-Building and Electoral Justice Panel: Mike Muse, Desmond Meade, Marbre Stahly-Butts, Juan Cartagena, Jessica Byrd


CLOSING: 3:40 – 4:00 PM EST

Closing Keynote LaTosha Brown
Closing Keynote Cori Bush
_______________________________________________________________

For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5116700266...

© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code