



If you choose to attend, you are encouraged to view the YouTube presentation in advance of the related Saturday morning gathering. There will be no screening of these YouTubes at the Saturday morning programs; rather, the Saturday mornings will be devoted to discussion of the previously viewed videos.



The sixth set of African-American intellectuals we will encounter includes Karen Hunter and Greg Carr.



Here are the links to the YouTubes we will reflect upon this Saturday:



The Youtube (longer than the other weeks):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MNyN1Ry53k&t=1532s



and



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MTeueoonKYQ



Should you wish to participate, email me to that effect, and I will supply you with a ZOOM link effective for all four remaining roundtable discussion sessions. The Saturday morning discussion sessions will run 9-10 am.



A syllabus for the entire discussion series available upon request.





Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 16th, 2021 7:11 PM