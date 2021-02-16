top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Womyn
View events for the week of 2/22/2021
Passing the Equal Rights Amendment & the Role of Faith Communities Town Hall
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday February 22
Time 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorERA Coaliton
Location Details
Online via Zoom
The second town hall in the 2021 series is a discussion on the role of faith communities in supporting gender equality and playing a part in the efforts to finally pass the ERA.

Monday, February 22 @ 3 - 4 PM PT (6 - 7 PM ET)

Register here: http://www.eracoalition.org/events/town-hall-faith-communities-the-era


Allyson McKinney Timm, founder and Executive Director of Justice Revival,
is moderating our esteemed panelists:

--Ruby Sales, human-rights activist, public theologian, and social critic

--Ani Zonneveld, writer, singer/songwriter,
and founder and President of Muslims for Progressive Values

--Michelle Quist, attorney and columnist for the Salt Lake Tribune

--Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, theologian and co-founder of the Poor People's Campaign.


ABOUT: The Fund for Women’s Equality and ERA Coalition

The Fund for Women’s Equality and ERA Coalition are independent, sister organizations. The organizations were formed simultaneously and conduct complimentary work to promote fair and equal treatment for women and girls in the United States.

While the effort to amend the constitution to include sex equality began many decades ago, our renewed efforts are centered on Black, Indigenous and Women of Color, gender-nonconforming and transgender women and girls, and nonbinary people– those who are most impacted by systemic inequities.

The COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of the BLM movement and all movements at the intersection of race and gender bring us to this moment. Codifying the Equal Rights Amendment as the 28th Constitutional Amendment is not/will not be easy. Making it part of our daily experience, even harder. You are part of this movement.
screenshot_2021-02-16_town_hall_faith_communities_the_era_____era_coalition.png
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 16th, 2021 5:34 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 217.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code