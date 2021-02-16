The second town hall in the 2021 series is a discussion on the role of faith communities in supporting gender equality and playing a part in the efforts to finally pass the ERA.
Monday, February 22 @ 3 - 4 PM PT (6 - 7 PM ET)
Register here: http://www.eracoalition.org/events/town-hall-faith-communities-the-era
Allyson McKinney Timm, founder and Executive Director of Justice Revival,
is moderating our esteemed panelists:
--Ruby Sales, human-rights activist, public theologian, and social critic
--Ani Zonneveld, writer, singer/songwriter,
and founder and President of Muslims for Progressive Values
--Michelle Quist, attorney and columnist for the Salt Lake Tribune
--Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, theologian and co-founder of the Poor People's Campaign.
ABOUT: The Fund for Women’s Equality and ERA Coalition
The Fund for Women’s Equality and ERA Coalition are independent, sister organizations. The organizations were formed simultaneously and conduct complimentary work to promote fair and equal treatment for women and girls in the United States.
While the effort to amend the constitution to include sex equality began many decades ago, our renewed efforts are centered on Black, Indigenous and Women of Color, gender-nonconforming and transgender women and girls, and nonbinary people– those who are most impacted by systemic inequities.
The COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of the BLM movement and all movements at the intersection of race and gender bring us to this moment. Codifying the Equal Rights Amendment as the 28th Constitutional Amendment is not/will not be easy. Making it part of our daily experience, even harder. You are part of this movement.
View events for the week of 2/22/2021
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
|Passing the Equal Rights Amendment & the Role of Faith Communities Town Hall
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday February 22
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|ERA Coaliton
|Location Details
|Online via Zoom
|
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 16th, 2021 5:34 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network