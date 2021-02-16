



Monday, February 22 @ 3 - 4 PM PT (6 - 7 PM ET)



Register here:





Allyson McKinney Timm, founder and Executive Director of Justice Revival,

is moderating our esteemed panelists:



--Ruby Sales, human-rights activist, public theologian, and social critic



--Ani Zonneveld, writer, singer/songwriter,

and founder and President of Muslims for Progressive Values



--Michelle Quist, attorney and columnist for the Salt Lake Tribune



--Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, theologian and co-founder of the Poor People's Campaign.





ABOUT: The Fund for Women’s Equality and ERA Coalition



The Fund for Women’s Equality and ERA Coalition are independent, sister organizations. The organizations were formed simultaneously and conduct complimentary work to promote fair and equal treatment for women and girls in the United States.



While the effort to amend the constitution to include sex equality began many decades ago, our renewed efforts are centered on Black, Indigenous and Women of Color, gender-nonconforming and transgender women and girls, and nonbinary people– those who are most impacted by systemic inequities.



The COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of the BLM movement and all movements at the intersection of race and gender bring us to this moment. Codifying the Equal Rights Amendment as the 28th Constitutional Amendment is not/will not be easy. Making it part of our daily experience, even harder. You are part of this movement.

