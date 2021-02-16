top
SC1.5NCE Not Silence Forum as U.S. Rejoins Paris Climate Agreement
Date Friday February 19
Time 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorMarch for Science
Online via livestream: https://www.facebook.com/marchforscience/
On Inauguration Day, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that committed the United States to rejoining the Paris Agreement - which takes 30 days to go into effect.

On Friday, we are hosting the SC1.5NCE NOT SILENCE Forum to commemorate the day that America re-establishes its global climate leadership and formally announce our plans for Earth Week 2021.

As you know, March For Science's signature campaign SC1.5NCE NOT SILENCE calls on governments around the world to publicly champion the IPCC 1.5C Special Report and vote for it to be welcomed this November at COP26, the annual United Nations climate change conference.

After being blocked at COP24 and COP25, we can finally "unite behind the science" and redefine success for the climate movement as nations reconsider their Paris Agreement goals. We've already secured the support of 15 countries - and we're just getting started.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/marchforscience/

