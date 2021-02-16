Other





Rev. Dr. Barber will address:



-The current state of poverty in the US



-The Poor Peoples’ Agenda: Needed reforms



-The role and responsibility of people of faith



and leave us with actions we can engage both as individuals and as communities, as well as some dialogue about what we can do together to ensure that we all have what we need to thrive in 2021 and beyond.



Join us on YouTube or live on Zoom webinar. You can also register to receive a link to the video recording of the webinar to watch later.



Friday, Feb 19, 2021 @ 12:30 PM PT (3:30 PM ET)



14 Priorities for the First 100 Days: The PPC Sends New Demands to Washington



On behalf of the 140 million poor and low-income people in the country, the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival – and our 45 state coordinating committees, thousands of religious leaders, scholars, economists, advocates and hundreds of supporting organizations – insists that the following policies from the Poor People’s Jubilee Platform take precedence during the first 50-100 days of the new administration and 117th Congress.



The 14 Policy Priorities include:



--Enact comprehensive and just COVID-19 relief that provides free testing, treatment, vaccines and direct payments to the poor

--Guarantee quality health care for all, regardless of any pre-existing conditions

--Raise the minimum wage to $15/ hour immediately

--Update the poverty measure

--Guarantee quality housing for all

--Enact a federal jobs program to build up investments, infrastructure, public institutions, climate resilience, energy efficiency and socially beneficial industries and jobs in poor and low-income communities

--Protect and expand voting rights and civil rights

--Guarantee safe, quality and equitable public education, with supports for protection against re-segregation

--Comprehensive and just immigration reform

--Ensure all of the rights of indigenous peoples

--Enact fair taxes and targeted tax credits

--Use the power of executive orders

--Redirect the bloated Pentagon Budget towards these priorities as matters of national security

--Work with the PPC to establish a permanent Presidential Council to advocate for this bold agenda

