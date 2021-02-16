top
Testify & Push Back against Dangerous Chevron Pollution at Richmond Virtual Council Meeting
Date Tuesday February 16
Time 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorRichmond City Council
Location Details
Online: Richmond City Council Virtual Meeting
Testify & Push Back against Dangerous Chevron Pollution

Feb 16 @ 6:30 pm – 10:00 pm

AGENDA & RULES: http://www.ci.richmond.ca.us/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/10916

Chevron’s recent spill of 600 gallons of an oil and gas mixture into SF Bay and the Pt. Richmond shoreline, and the continuing need for stronger air pollution controls at its Richmond refinery, will be taken up at the Richmond City Council meeting this Tuesday night. Public comment is hugely important: please come out and testify.

Chevron oil spill response is on the agenda as Item J-2. The city has asked representatives from Chevron, the Coast Guard, SF Baykeeper, California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment, and the Office of Spill Recovery and Response to report on the causes, responses and probable impacts of the spill.

This is an important opportunity for the public and members of the city council to ask questions and demand answers.

Everyone who lives, breathes, fishes, jogs, and recreates along the Bay has been negatively impacted by Chev-wrong’s continuing negligence.

________________________________________________________________

Item H-10 is a resolution by Councilmember Eduardo Martinez recommending that the Bay Area Air Quality Management District adopt the strongest possible “Cat Cracker” rule to severely reduce toxic particulate emissions poisoning our community. It’s currently on the Consent Calendar, meaning it will be approved without discussion.

We can speak to both issues when we comment on Item J-2: express our anger and outrage at the spill, and demand facts about its cause and impact. At the same time, we can thank the council for passing H-10. This is also the ideal moment to tell the city council they need to direct staff to start working on a plan for a just transition in Richmond.

The meeting is on Zoom. The link is on the agenda with instructions, and also here:

https://zoom.us/j/99312205643?pwd=MDdqNnRmS2k4ZkRTOWhlUldQOUF1Zz09

PW: ccmeeting

To participate: “**The clerk will announce the item number….” You may have less than 30 seconds to raise your hand virtually to speak.

Or iPhone one-tap: US: +16699006833,,99312205643# or +13462487799,,99312205643#

Or Telephone: Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 669 900 6833 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592Webinar ID: 993 1220 5643
________________________________________________________________

'A clear danger': oil spill in California city revives calls to cut ties with Chevron
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/feb/11/richmond-california-chevron-oil-spill

'I'm really scared': Neighbors sound off after 600-gallon oil spill
near Richmond's Chevron refinery
https://abc7news.com/chevron-oil-spill-richmond-refinery-sf-bay-in-san-francisco/10324620/

Chevron oil spill on agenda at next Richmond City Council meeting
https://www.ktvu.com/news/chevron-oil-spill-on-agenda-at-next-richmond-city-council-meeting
________________________________________________________________

This is not the first time! There is a history of problems with the Chevron Refinery.

BELOW: Black, toxic smoke from the Chevron Refinery chemical fire in August 6, 2012 in Richmond, CA. According to Contra Costa Health Services, by Aug. 23 as many as 15,124 people had gone to the emergency room or sought medical care as a result of the toxic plume (https://cchealth.org/special/richmond-refinery-response.php).
