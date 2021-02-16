An international petition has been launched to call on the reinstatement of the leaders of the Namibia Mineworkers Union Rossing branch who were illegally fired by the China National Nuclear Corporation CNNC.

Tuesday Feb 16th, 2021 12:20 PM

Fired Namibia Mineworkers Union Rossing branch executive members who were illegally fired by the China National Nuclear Corporation CNNC. This state owned Chinese company tried to bribe the union leaders, attacked their healthcare benefits, illegally brought in Chinese workers to replace Namibian workers and then fired the entire union leadership to bust the union. The hearing was put off until April 19th when an international day of action will take place in solidarity with the Namibia Mineworkers Union Rossing fired leaders.