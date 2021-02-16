Race, Class & Policing: The Economics of Mass Incarceration
Date and Time: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 @ 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM PST
Over the last few decades, the US state has thrown millions of people, disproportionately Black and Latino, behind bars in one of the greatest waves of mass incarceration in history.
Join this webinar led by Spectre’s Charles Post, Peter Ikeler, and Calvin John Smiley who will examine the role of systemic racism in the policing of US capitalism.
Speakers:
Charles Post is an editor of Spectre and a member of the NYC Labor Branch of DSA.
Peter Ikeler is a Brooklyn-based activist and scholar. He is an Assistant Professor of Sociology at SUNY Old Westbury.
Calvin John Smiley is a New York-based scholar and activist. He is an Assistant Professor of Sociology at Hunter College—CUNY.
Race, Class & Policing: The Economics of Mass Incarceration
|Date
|Tuesday February 16
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Haymarket Books & Spectre Journal
|Location Details
|Online event (FREE)
|
