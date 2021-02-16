top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Police State & Prisons
View events for the week of 2/16/2021
Race, Class & Policing: The Economics of Mass Incarceration
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday February 16
Time 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorHaymarket Books & Spectre Journal
Location Details
Online event (FREE)
Race, Class & Policing: The Economics of Mass Incarceration

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 @ 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM PST

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/policing-neoliberal-america-the-racial-economics-of-mass-incarceration-tickets-140855958965

Over the last few decades, the US state has thrown millions of people, disproportionately Black and Latino, behind bars in one of the greatest waves of mass incarceration in history.

Join this webinar led by Spectre’s Charles Post, Peter Ikeler, and Calvin John Smiley who will examine the role of systemic racism in the policing of US capitalism.

***Register through Eventbrite to receive a link to the video conference on the day of the event. This event will also be recorded and have live captioning.***

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Speakers:

Charles Post is an editor of Spectre and a member of the NYC Labor Branch of DSA.

Peter Ikeler is a Brooklyn-based activist and scholar. He is an Assistant Professor of Sociology at SUNY Old Westbury.

Calvin John Smiley is a New York-based scholar and activist. He is an Assistant Professor of Sociology at Hunter College—CUNY.
rcp.jpg
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 16th, 2021 10:17 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 217.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code