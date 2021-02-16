



Organizers: We Drive Progress & Gig Workers Rising



Wednesday, Feb. 17 @ meet-up 10:30 AM PT (action starts at 11 AM PT)



RSVP here:



FB here:



MASKS AND SAFETY-DISTANCING REQUIRED





Wealthy app corporations like Uber, Lyft, Instacart, and others love to call us essential workers yet do very little to guarantee that we can work safely. Instead, app workers are forced to spend our hard earned money sanitizing our cars, buying adequate PPE, and trying our best to avoid getting or spreading COVID-19.



It’s shameful that companies like Uber and Lyft refuse to take responsibility for our safety and do nothing to support us during this pandemic.



Enough is enough!



It’s past time for these companies to give us the respect and support we need and deserve. On Wednesday, February 17, we’re staging a caravan to draw attention to these injustices.



We’ll be meeting at the Safeway on 16th Street before taking a caravan to Uber Headquarters at 1455 Market St. Once there, we’ll all park in the street and begin cleaning our cars to demonstrate and call attention to the time and effort it takes to stay safe on the job.



_____________



SAFETY DURING COVID-19



Masks & Social Distancing is Required at All Times



If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:

--Fever

--Shortness of breath

--Cough

--Headache

--Loss of smell or taste



CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.



CDC COVID-19 link:

_____________



ABOUT: Gig Workers Rising (previously part of No on Prop 22)



https://act.gigworkersrising.org/no_on_prop22



Gig Workers Rising is a campaign supporting and educating app and platform workers who are organizing for better wages, working conditions and jobs.





ABOUT: We Drive Progress



https://www.wedriveprogress.org/who-we-are



Who we are:



We are drivers. We’re behind the wheel of every Uber and Lyft ride. We’re responsible for the billions in profit these companies and their investors are pocketing every year. Some of us drive long hours every day. Some of us drive part time for extra cash. Some of us are immigrants, building a new life for our loved ones. Some of us have fallen on hard times, earning money any way we can. What do we have in common? We all of us deserve better.



Why we’re uniting:



Drivers want a voice. Because drivers are isolated, companies have the power to take advantage of us. That’s why increasing out of pocket expenses and shrinking ride fares have drivers struggling as investors and executives grow wealthier than ever. It’s shameful. But we know a better way is possible. Working together, we can fight back against unfair deactivations and cuts in our pay to win a better future for ourselves and our families.



What we can win:



We can win a better life. Forming a union gives us a voice in decisions that impact us. It doesn’t mean losing flexibility, it means gaining the power to help set the rules. That’s what the companies are so afraid of. It’s why they’re working so hard to scare us. A union gives us strength in our numbers to win things like better wages, benefits such as healthcare and vehicle maintenance, and protection against deactivations and unfair treatment. It gives drivers the powerful voice for change that we so desperately need. But we can’t do it without you.

