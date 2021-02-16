top
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Environment & Forest Defense
No Costco Mega Gas Station in Novato/Marin Rally
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday February 20
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorPatty Hoyt
Location Details
Starts at Rowland Blvd. Park & Ride (108 Rowland Blvd). March to Costco and the threatened marshlands.
It's time to stand up and act to ensure the Novato City Council does its climate duty and not allow a 28-pump gas station in Novato. Join with 350 Bay Area, 350 Marin and Green Novato and come together for a rally and march on Saturday, February 20, beginning at 1 p.m.

This proposal flies in the face of all of the hard work so many Novato and Marin residents are putting in to transition to a clean and green economy NOW. We are accountable to future generations.

Social distancing of 6-feet is required. Wearing a face mask is required. This is a peaceful protest. But let's be loud. And get into some good trouble.
costco_mega_gas_station_flyer.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (255.4KB)
For more event information: https://www.mobilize.us/novatostandsunited...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 16th, 2021 7:15 AM
