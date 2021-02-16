It's time to stand up and act to ensure the Novato City Council does its climate duty and not allow a 28-pump gas station in Novato. Join with 350 Bay Area, 350 Marin and Green Novato and come together for a rally and march on Saturday, February 20, beginning at 1 p.m.
This proposal flies in the face of all of the hard work so many Novato and Marin residents are putting in to transition to a clean and green economy NOW. We are accountable to future generations.
Social distancing of 6-feet is required. Wearing a face mask is required. This is a peaceful protest. But let's be loud. And get into some good trouble.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 2/20/2021
|No Costco Mega Gas Station in Novato/Marin Rally
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday February 20
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Patty Hoyt
|Location Details
|
Starts at Rowland Blvd. Park & Ride (108 Rowland Blvd). March to Costco and the threatened marshlands.
|
For more event information: https://www.mobilize.us/novatostandsunited...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 16th, 2021 7:15 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network