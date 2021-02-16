It's time to stand up and act to ensure the Novato City Council does its climate duty and not allow a 28-pump gas station in Novato. Join with 350 Bay Area, 350 Marin and Green Novato and come together for a rally and march on Saturday, February 20, beginning at 1 p.m.



This proposal flies in the face of all of the hard work so many Novato and Marin residents are putting in to transition to a clean and green economy NOW. We are accountable to future generations.



Social distancing of 6-feet is required. Wearing a face mask is required. This is a peaceful protest. But let's be loud. And get into some good trouble. For more event information: https://www.mobilize.us/novatostandsunited...

