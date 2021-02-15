top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Media Activism & Independent Media
Slamdance Premiere: End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock
by Brenda Norrell (brendanorrell [at] yahoo.com )
Monday Feb 15th, 2021 7:33 PM
Slamdance Film Festival online features "End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock." The film chronicles the courage and resilience of Native women.
screenshot_20210215-211927_chrome_2.jpg
By Brenda Norrell
Censored News

The premiere of 'End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock,' is now being featured at the online Slamdance Film Festival.

"Our fear is for the future generations. This is where we belong," says Madonna Thunder Hawk, speaking of the river that brings life.

"The world is ruled by corporations now."

Protecting the Missouri River, the women of Standing Rock proclaimed the truth to the world, "Water is Life."

"The Missouri River is our lifeline," Thunder Hawk said.

Waste Win Young says, "We were just people from Standing Rock, who asked people to come and stand with us."

And they did.

Thousands stood along the banks of the Cannonball River as the Dakota Access Pipeline tore through the heart of the land and endangered the drinking water.

The film provides an intimate look at the lives of Native women, including the abuse of young girls in boarding schools.

Phyllis Young, Lakota of Standing Rock, describes the importance of the American Indian Movement's exposure of the sterilization of Native women by Indian Health Service doctors.

Phyllis Young further describes the importance of the Indian Child Welfare Act. The film makes it clear that the seizure of Native children continues.

The film shows the violent excessive force of militarized police and private security as they assault and shoot peaceful Water Protectors at Standing Rock with rubber bullets, beatings, tear gas, dog attacks, and blasts of water in freezing temperatures.

Waste Win Young describes how the women were arrested and caged in dog kennels.

The violence targeting the Women of Standing Rock follows centuries of the systematic abuse of Native women in the United States.

The film makes it clear that the women continue to rise with power and resilience.

For program and tickets go to: Slamdance Film Program:

https://slamdance.com/2021-film-program/

Watch both film trailers on YouTube.

"End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock." (2020)

https://youtu.be/ajIZJ7sODW

Watch the original film trailer (2016)
https://youtu.be/SCxZepDj78A

Read more: Film review:
http://theartsstl.com/end-of-the-line-the-women-of-standing-rock-slamdance-film-festival/

End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock website:

http://www.endofthelinefilm.com/

Article copyright Brenda Norrell, Censored News
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/02/sla...
§
by Brenda Norrell
Monday Feb 15th, 2021 7:33 PM
screenshot_20210215-211931_chrome_3.jpg
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/02/sla...
§
by Brenda Norrell
Monday Feb 15th, 2021 7:33 PM
screenshot_20210215-211938_chrome_2.jpg
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/02/sla...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 317.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code