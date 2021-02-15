From the Open-Publishing Calendar
February 20: National Day of Solidarity With Alabama Amazon Workers
Saturday February 20
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Class/Workshop
Aleta Toure
aletaa [at] alum.mit.edu
7078576455
|Assemble at the Walmart Hilltop Mall Parking lot by 3:45 pm (1400 Hilltop Mall Rd, Richmond, CA 94806) (Please decorate your cars with posters and signage that state any combination of words: Bessemer * Amazon * Solidarity * Unions * #CAstandswithBamazon * We will then drive at 4:00 pm together around to the other side of the Mall which Amazon now occupies. We will circle the mall in solidarity with Bessemer Amazon Union! Support Alabama Amazon Workers - Richmond stands in solidarity with the Amazon workers in Alabama! This Black History Month, join the national day of solidarity with Alabama Amazon workers on Saturday, February 20. We are supporting the efforts of Black workers in the anti-union south to organize what may become the first U.S. union of Amazon workers. Amazon is doing everything it can to sabotage the efforts of the BAmazon Union ; we must show our solidarity and support the Alabama Amazon worker’s demand for change with RWDSU! Jeff Bezos who also owns Whole Foods has more than profited off the lives and deaths of Amazon workers across the country, while those workers struggle to survive and work with dignity in the face of a global pandemic. We believe an injury to one is an injury to all. Come out Richmond and show Amazon/Whole Foods that we will always put workers’ rights and people before capitalism’s culture of convenience and corporate profits! A successful union drive in Alabama will light a fire under other organizing efforts in the US and around the world. Check out the national website for the Support Alabama Amazon Workers! https://supportamazonworkers.org/feb20/ Local Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/486143169216131 Please wear a mask and observe social distancing during this event.
For more event information: https://supportamazonworkers.org/feb20/
Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 15th, 2021 6:51 PM
