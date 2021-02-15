top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
View events for the week of 2/20/2021
February 20: National Day of Solidarity With Alabama Amazon Workers
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday February 20
Time 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorAleta Toure
Emailaletaa [at] alum.mit.edu
Phone7078576455
Location Details
Assemble at the Walmart Hilltop Mall Parking lot by 3:45 pm (1400 Hilltop Mall Rd, Richmond, CA 94806) (Please decorate your cars with posters and signage that state any combination of words: Bessemer * Amazon * Solidarity * Unions * #CAstandswithBamazon * We will then drive at 4:00 pm together around to the other side of the Mall which Amazon now occupies. We will circle the mall in solidarity with Bessemer Amazon Union! Support Alabama Amazon Workers - Richmond stands in solidarity with the Amazon workers in Alabama! This Black History Month, join the national day of solidarity with Alabama Amazon workers on Saturday, February 20. We are supporting the efforts of Black workers in the anti-union south to organize what may become the first U.S. union of Amazon workers. Amazon is doing everything it can to sabotage the efforts of the BAmazon Union ; we must show our solidarity and support the Alabama Amazon worker’s demand for change with RWDSU! Jeff Bezos who also owns Whole Foods has more than profited off the lives and deaths of Amazon workers across the country, while those workers struggle to survive and work with dignity in the face of a global pandemic. We believe an injury to one is an injury to all. Come out Richmond and show Amazon/Whole Foods that we will always put workers’ rights and people before capitalism’s culture of convenience and corporate profits! A successful union drive in Alabama will light a fire under other organizing efforts in the US and around the world. Check out the national website for the Support Alabama Amazon Workers! https://supportamazonworkers.org/feb20/ Local Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/486143169216131 Please wear a mask and observe social distancing during this event.
Between Feb 8, and March 29, approximately 6,000 Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama will begin voting by mail on whether to be represented by the Retail, Wholesale Department Store Workers Union (RWDSU). The harsh working conditions at Amazon warehouses, along with Amazon’s refusal to adopt measures that protect workers from COVID 19, have pushed Amazon and Whole Foods workers everywhere to step up organizing and fighting back. These predominantly Black workers who have in recent months formed the BAmazon Workers Union, are on the cusp of launching a history-changing workers organization against one of the biggest and most powerful transnational corporations in the world, and it's super rich union busting owner, Jeff Bezos. In addition, these workers are standing up to the racist, anti-union laws that suppress labor across the South. Solidarity from every corner of the labor and progressive movements is needed now to show the workers in Bessemer that they are not alone, that all eyes are on the historic struggle that they are leading. This is especially needed as Amazon ramps up their union-busting tactics. The Southern Workers Assembly has issued a call for a National Day of Solidarity with Alabama Amazon Workers on Saturday, February 20. Actions are being planned across the South and the U.S. on that day at Amazon facilities (warehouses, distribution centers, Whole Foods, etc.).
sm_bamazon.jpg
original image (1280x1280)
For more event information: https://supportamazonworkers.org/feb20/

Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 15th, 2021 6:51 PM
§Support Alabana Amazon Union Banner
by Aleta Toure
Monday Feb 15th, 2021 6:51 PM
sm_bamzaon6.jpg
original image (1280x548)
Fight Racism & Union Busting
https://supportamazonworkers.org/feb20/
§Amazon: Stop Union-Busting in Bessemer
by Aleta Toure
Monday Feb 15th, 2021 6:51 PM
sm_bamzaon2.jpg
original image (1600x900)
https://supportamazonworkers.org/feb20/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 317.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code