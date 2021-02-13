It has been more than three decades since a viable pathway to legalization has existed for the millions of immigrant workers and their families. While the very functioning of this society is inconceivable without their contributions, they must live with the constant dread of deportation, incarceration, and family separation.

The time to change this is now.



Join:

Rev. Nelson Rabell, Associate Pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lodi;

Raul Hinajosa, Associate Professor in the Division of Social Sciences at UCLA;

Magali Sanchez-Hall, Chair of the membership committee for the California Democratic Party Chicano Latino Caucus; and

Lydia Camarillo, President of the So. West Registration & Education Project (SVREP).



A discussion and call to action on this important initiative for complete, inclusive immigration reform.

