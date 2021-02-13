It has been more than three decades since a viable pathway to legalization has existed for the millions of immigrant workers and their families. While the very functioning of this society is inconceivable without their contributions, they must live with the constant dread of deportation, incarceration, and family separation.
The time to change this is now.
Join:
Rev. Nelson Rabell, Associate Pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lodi;
Raul Hinajosa, Associate Professor in the Division of Social Sciences at UCLA;
Magali Sanchez-Hall, Chair of the membership committee for the California Democratic Party Chicano Latino Caucus; and
Lydia Camarillo, President of the So. West Registration & Education Project (SVREP).
A discussion and call to action on this important initiative for complete, inclusive immigration reform.
|How to Achieve a Complete, Inclusive Immigration Reform: Moral and Economic Foundation
|Import into your personal calendar
|Sunday February 21
|2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
|Panel Discussion
|UUSF Forum
|
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/2200241232?pwd=aCt1dWI0OGxUdUxjeUJ5K0xSY09uUT09
Meeting ID: 220 024 1232
Passcode: 328697
One tap mobile
+16699006833,,2200241232#,,,,*328697# US (San Jose)
+12532158782,,2200241232#,,,,*328697# US (Tacoma)
Dial by your location
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 220 024 1232
Passcode: 328697
Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/aewRgNxSvl
Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 13th, 2021 7:17 PM
