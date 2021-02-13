Other





The Board of Supervisor's resolution declaring February 14the Margo St. James Day in San Francisco can be found here: The San Francisco Board of Supervisors has declared that Valentine's Day will be "Margo St. James Day" in honor of COYOTE founder and the courageous sex worker rights leader who passed away on January 11, 2021.Please join the St. James Infirmary and many from our communities for a tribute to Margo St. James on Zoom on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2021.Friends are also planning an online celebration of St. James' life on Mayday, May 1st, 2021." “Veronica Vera, writer and former member of PONY (Prostitutes of New York) said of San Francisco's "re-naming" of Valentine's Day, "Margo turned St. Valentine's Day into a celebration of women's liberty. She used the joy of the day to draw back the curtain on laws that marginalized mainly women. It's taken all these years but look at what the New York State Legislature finally did — they repealed a law that sanctioned arresting people for standing on the street. Margo championed the disparity in bad laws starting on Mother's Day, 1973 when she founded COYOTE.” " Cynthia Laird (Bay Area Reporter).The Board of Supervisor's resolution declaring February 14the Margo St. James Day in San Francisco can be found here: https://sfgov.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=F&ID=9169059&GUID=2180FB80-5F05-4E53-91F1-139334F73203%3Cbr%3E For more event information: https://www.stjamesinfirmary.org/wordpress...

