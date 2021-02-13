



Monday, Feb. 15 @ noon PT (3 PM ET)



Rally livestream here:



Did you know that 58.3 million workers, nearly half the U.S. workforce, make less than $15 an hour? In fact, raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour would put $328 billion back into the hands of families, who will spend most of that back into the economy. Amidst pandemic and recession, we need real relief, and we know that real relief includes living wages for ALL.



Join us this Moral Monday to Raise Up for $15. We’ll be streaming live from West Virginia to our nationwide online broadcast to hear from folks who know what it’s like to try to get by on minimum wage in America, and who have borne the pain of the pandemic firsthand.



Rev. Barber is joining the West Virginia PPC for a socially-distanced march and speak-out at the office of Sen. Manchin to demand the Senate pass a real relief bill that includes a $15 an hour minimum wage.



We need folks from across the country to join us online and contact their senators to do the same!

______________________________________________________________



Tell Our Senators to Support the $15 Minimum Wage as Part of COVID Relief Now!



Senator Dianne Feinstein:

Phone: (415) 393-0707

Fax: (415) 393-0710



Senator Alex Padilla:

Phone (202) 224 – 3553

Fax (202) 224 – 2200

______________________________________________________________



14 Priorities for the First 100 Days: The PPC Sends New Demands to Washington



https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/resource/policy-and-legislative-priorities/



On behalf of the 140 million poor and low-income people in the country, the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival – and our 45 state coordinating committees, thousands of religious leaders, scholars, economists, advocates and hundreds of supporting organizations – insists that the following policies from the Poor People’s Jubilee Platform take precedence during the first 50-100 days of the new administration and 117th Congress.



The 14 policy priorities include:



--Enact comprehensive and just COVID-19 relief that provides free testing, treatment, vaccines and direct payments to the poor

--Guarantee quality health care for all, regardless of any pre-existing conditions

--Raise the minimum wage to $15/ hour immediately

--Update the poverty measure

--Guarantee quality housing for all

--Enact a federal jobs program to build up investments, infrastructure, public institutions, climate resilience, energy efficiency and socially beneficial industries and jobs in poor and low-income communities

--Protect and expand voting rights and civil rights

--Guarantee safe, quality and equitable public education, with supports for protection against re-segregation

--Comprehensive and just immigration reform

--Ensure all of the rights of indigenous peoples

--Enact fair taxes and targeted tax credits

--Use the power of executive orders

--Redirect the bloated Pentagon Budget towards these priorities as matters of national security

--Work with the PPC to establish a permanent Presidential Council to advocate for this bold agenda

___________________________________________________________

$15 Fair Wage Now! Digital Rally & March on Sen. Manchin w/ Poor People's CampaignMonday, Feb. 15 @ noon PT (3 PM ET)Rally livestream here: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livestream/ Did you know that 58.3 million workers, nearly half the U.S. workforce, make less than $15 an hour? In fact, raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour would put $328 billion back into the hands of families, who will spend most of that back into the economy. Amidst pandemic and recession, we need real relief, and we know that real relief includes living wages for ALL.Join us this Moral Monday to Raise Up for $15. We’ll be streaming live from West Virginia to our nationwide online broadcast to hear from folks who know what it’s like to try to get by on minimum wage in America, and who have borne the pain of the pandemic firsthand.Rev. Barber is joining the West Virginia PPC for a socially-distanced march and speak-out at the office of Sen. Manchin to demand the Senate pass a real relief bill that includes a $15 an hour minimum wage.We need folks from across the country to join us online and contact their senators to do the same!______________________________________________________________Tell Our Senators to Support the $15 Minimum Wage as Part of COVID Relief Now!Senator Dianne Feinstein: https://www.feinstein.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/e-mail-me Phone: (415) 393-0707Fax: (415) 393-0710Senator Alex Padilla: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/ Phone (202) 224 – 3553Fax (202) 224 – 2200______________________________________________________________14 Priorities for the First 100 Days: The PPC Sends New Demands to WashingtonOn behalf of the 140 million poor and low-income people in the country, the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival – and our 45 state coordinating committees, thousands of religious leaders, scholars, economists, advocates and hundreds of supporting organizations – insists that the following policies from the Poor People’s Jubilee Platform take precedence during the first 50-100 days of the new administration and 117th Congress.The 14 policy priorities include:--Enact comprehensive and just COVID-19 relief that provides free testing, treatment, vaccines and direct payments to the poor--Guarantee quality health care for all, regardless of any pre-existing conditions--Raise the minimum wage to $15/ hour immediately--Update the poverty measure--Guarantee quality housing for all--Enact a federal jobs program to build up investments, infrastructure, public institutions, climate resilience, energy efficiency and socially beneficial industries and jobs in poor and low-income communities--Protect and expand voting rights and civil rights--Guarantee safe, quality and equitable public education, with supports for protection against re-segregation--Comprehensive and just immigration reform--Ensure all of the rights of indigenous peoples--Enact fair taxes and targeted tax credits--Use the power of executive orders--Redirect the bloated Pentagon Budget towards these priorities as matters of national security--Work with the PPC to establish a permanent Presidential Council to advocate for this bold agenda___________________________________________________________ For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/moral-mon...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 13th, 2021 12:38 PM