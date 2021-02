A solidarity rally was held in San Francisco at the Chinese Consulate to call on Chinese president Xi-Jinping to rehire the fired Namibia Mineworkers Union Rossing Branch 9 executive board members. They were illegally fired by the state owned Chinese National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) after they refused to take concessions on their healthcare in the middle of the pandemic and also exposed the company's efforts to bribe the union leadership.

Speakers also opposed the US imperialist encirclement of China but said that internationalists must back the struggle of not only the Namibian workers but all workers around the world whether they work for Chinese companies or other US and European capitalists companies.The rally took place before the labor arbitration hearing that is being held in Namibia on February 15, 2021 todecide on the legality their discharges.Additional media:Namibia Mine Workers Union Rossing Leaders Report On CNNC & Letter To Chinese President Xi-JinpingThe Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) Rossing Branch & The Struggle of The Namibian Working ClassNamibian Rössing Mine Workers Face Covid-19 & Attacks From State Owned China National UraniumCorporation Limited (CNUC)Namibia Rössing, union in wage deadlock https://www.namibian.com.na/198882/archive-read/R össing-union-in-wage-deadlockChina and Namibia Rössing Workers on Collision CourseNamibia MUN claims China National Nuclear Corporation is falling short of its Rossing promisesNamibia Rössing uranium mine union members face dismissal by Chinese owners https://www.namibian.com.na/203896/archive-read/R össing-union-members-face-dismissalSwapo, what is 'Socialism with a Namibian Character'?Namibia says China can buy Rio's uranium stake if it respects lawsAnatomy of a Bribe & Fish Rot FilesProduction of Labor Video Project