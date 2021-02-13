From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Rehire Namibia Mineworker Union Rossing Leaders Pres Xi! Rally At SF Chinese Consulate by Labor Video Project

Saturday Feb 13th, 2021 11:35 AM A solidarity rally was held in San Francisco at the Chinese Consulate to call on Chinese president Xi-Jinping to rehire the fired Namibia Mineworkers Union Rossing Branch 9 executive board members. They were illegally fired by the state owned Chinese National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) after they refused to take concessions on their healthcare in the middle of the pandemic and also exposed the company's efforts to bribe the union leadership.

Speakers also opposed the US imperialist encirclement of China but said that internationalists must back the struggle of not only the Namibian workers but all workers around the world whether they work for Chinese companies or other US and European capitalists companies.

The rally took place before the labor arbitration hearing that is being held in Namibia on February 15, 2021 to

decide on the legality their discharges.



Additional media:

Namibia Mine Workers Union Rossing Leaders Report On CNNC & Letter To Chinese President Xi-Jinping

https://youtu.be/oNoaMxLiC9U



The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) Rossing Branch & The Struggle of The Namibian Working Class

https://youtu.be/1LCD5ZuAgvc



Namibian Rössing Mine Workers Face Covid-19 & Attacks From State Owned China National Uranium

Corporation Limited (CNUC)

https://youtu.be/pHsDDqy_WPU



Namibia Rössing, union in wage deadlock





China and Namibia Rössing Workers on Collision Course

https://www.facebook.com/informantenam/posts/3090166147716991/



Namibia MUN claims China National Nuclear Corporation is falling short of its Rossing promises

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nLuFIxwcIM&feature=emb_logo

https://www.nbc.na/news/mun-claims-china-national-nuclear-corporation-falling-short-its-rossing-promises.29304



Namibia Rössing uranium mine union members face dismissal by Chinese owners





Swapo, what is 'Socialism with a Namibian Character’?

https://www.namibian.com.na/183845/archive-read/Letter-of-the-Week--Swapo-what-is-Socialism-with-a-Namibian-Character

Namibia says China can buy Rio's uranium stake if it respects laws

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-rio-tinto-namibia-china/namibia-says-china-can-buy-rios-uranium-stake-if-it-respects-laws-idUSKCN1SZ0UR



Anatomy of a Bribe & Fish Rot Files

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FJ1TB0nwHs



Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org Trade unionists and workers spoke out at the San Francisco Chinese Consulate on February 12, 2021 to demand that the Chinese government rehired the fired Namibia Mineworker Union Rossing branch. The Chinese National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) which is controlled by the government has illegally fired the NMU Rossing union executive committee in September. They also recently fired a newly elected chairperson in an effort to completely destroy the union.Speakers also opposed the US imperialist encirclement of China but said that internationalists must back the struggle of not only the Namibian workers but all workers around the world whether they work for Chinese companies or other US and European capitalists companies.The rally took place before the labor arbitration hearing that is being held in Namibia on February 15, 2021 todecide on the legality their discharges.Additional media:Namibia Mine Workers Union Rossing Leaders Report On CNNC & Letter To Chinese President Xi-JinpingThe Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) Rossing Branch & The Struggle of The Namibian Working ClassNamibian Rössing Mine Workers Face Covid-19 & Attacks From State Owned China National UraniumCorporation Limited (CNUC)Namibia Rössing, union in wage deadlock https://www.namibian.com.na/198882/archive-read/R össing-union-in-wage-deadlockChina and Namibia Rössing Workers on Collision CourseNamibia MUN claims China National Nuclear Corporation is falling short of its Rossing promisesNamibia Rössing uranium mine union members face dismissal by Chinese owners https://www.namibian.com.na/203896/archive-read/R össing-union-members-face-dismissalSwapo, what is 'Socialism with a Namibian Character’?Namibia says China can buy Rio's uranium stake if it respects lawsAnatomy of a Bribe & Fish Rot FilesProduction of Labor Video Project https://youtu.be/kjLdDEnONqo

§ Solidarity With Namibian Mineworker Union Rossing Fired Union Leaders by Labor Video Project

Saturday Feb 13th, 2021 11:35 AM Workers and trade unionists in San Francisco rallied at the San Francisco Chinese Consulate to call on Chinese President Xi-Jinpin to rehire the Namibia Mineworkers Union Rossing Branch nine executive board members. Speakers opposed union busting not just in Namibia but in the US and around the world. https://youtu.be/kjLdDEnONqo

§ Soldiarity Has Borders by Labor Video Project

Saturday Feb 13th, 2021 11:35 AM A speaker from the Freedom Socialist Party spoke in solidarity with the Namibia Mineworkers Rossing Union leaders. https://youtu.be/kjLdDEnONqo

§ Stop Unioin Busting In Namibia by Labor Video Project

Saturday Feb 13th, 2021 11:35 AM Charles Minster, a retired member of Laborer's Local 261 spoke in support of the miners in Namibia https://youtu.be/kjLdDEnONqo