Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Rehire Namibia Mineworker Union Rossing Leaders Pres Xi! Rally At SF Chinese Consulate
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Feb 13th, 2021 11:35 AM
A solidarity rally was held in San Francisco at the Chinese Consulate to call on Chinese president Xi-Jinping to rehire the fired Namibia Mineworkers Union Rossing Branch 9 executive board members. They were illegally fired by the state owned Chinese National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) after they refused to take concessions on their healthcare in the middle of the pandemic and also exposed the company's efforts to bribe the union leadership.
sm_namibia_sf_consulate_protest_solidarity2-12-21.jpg
original image (578x640)
Trade unionists and workers spoke out at the San Francisco Chinese Consulate on February 12, 2021 to demand that the Chinese government rehired the fired Namibia Mineworker Union Rossing branch. The Chinese National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) which is controlled by the government has illegally fired the NMU Rossing union executive committee in September. They also recently fired a newly elected chairperson in an effort to completely destroy the union.
Speakers also opposed the US imperialist encirclement of China but said that internationalists must back the struggle of not only the Namibian workers but all workers around the world whether they work for Chinese companies or other US and European capitalists companies.
The rally took place before the labor arbitration hearing that is being held in Namibia on February 15, 2021 to
decide on the legality their discharges.

Additional media:
Namibia Mine Workers Union Rossing Leaders Report On CNNC & Letter To Chinese President Xi-Jinping
https://youtu.be/oNoaMxLiC9U

The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) Rossing Branch & The Struggle of The Namibian Working Class
https://youtu.be/1LCD5ZuAgvc

Namibian Rössing Mine Workers Face Covid-19 & Attacks From State Owned China National Uranium
Corporation Limited (CNUC)
https://youtu.be/pHsDDqy_WPU

Namibia Rössing, union in wage deadlock
https://www.namibian.com.na/198882/archive-read/Rössing-union-in-wage-deadlock

China and Namibia Rössing Workers on Collision Course
https://www.facebook.com/informantenam/posts/3090166147716991/

Namibia MUN claims China National Nuclear Corporation is falling short of its Rossing promises
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nLuFIxwcIM&feature=emb_logo
https://www.nbc.na/news/mun-claims-china-national-nuclear-corporation-falling-short-its-rossing-promises.29304

Namibia Rössing uranium mine union members face dismissal by Chinese owners
https://www.namibian.com.na/203896/archive-read/Rössing-union-members-face-dismissal

Swapo, what is 'Socialism with a Namibian Character’?
https://www.namibian.com.na/183845/archive-read/Letter-of-the-Week--Swapo-what-is-Socialism-with-a-Namibian-Character
Namibia says China can buy Rio's uranium stake if it respects laws
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-rio-tinto-namibia-china/namibia-says-china-can-buy-rios-uranium-stake-if-it-respects-laws-idUSKCN1SZ0UR

Anatomy of a Bribe & Fish Rot Files
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FJ1TB0nwHs

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/kjLdDEnONqo
§Solidarity With Namibian Mineworker Union Rossing Fired Union Leaders
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Feb 13th, 2021 11:35 AM
sm_namiba_sf_mehmet_china_us_namibia_2-12-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Workers and trade unionists in San Francisco rallied at the San Francisco Chinese Consulate to call on Chinese President Xi-Jinpin to rehire the Namibia Mineworkers Union Rossing Branch nine executive board members. Speakers opposed union busting not just in Namibia but in the US and around the world.
https://youtu.be/kjLdDEnONqo
§Soldiarity Has Borders
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Feb 13th, 2021 11:35 AM
sm_namibia_sf_amy_in_front_of_consulate_2-12-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A speaker from the Freedom Socialist Party spoke in solidarity with the Namibia Mineworkers Rossing Union leaders.
https://youtu.be/kjLdDEnONqo
§Stop Unioin Busting In Namibia
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Feb 13th, 2021 11:35 AM
sm_namibia_sf_stop_union_busting_minster_2-12-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Charles Minster, a retired member of Laborer's Local 261 spoke in support of the miners in Namibia
https://youtu.be/kjLdDEnONqo
§Namibia Union Members With Masks To Protect From Covid
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Feb 13th, 2021 11:35 AM
sm_nmu_office_with_masks_covid.jpg
original image (1008x490)
In the midst of the Covid pandemic in Namibia, the state owned Chinese National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) which runs the Rossing mine demanded that the miners to make concessions on there healthcare benefits. This effort to attack the health and safety of the Rossing miners in the middle of a pandemic and then the termination of their leadership is flagrant union busting and speakers at the rally demanded that the mine union leaders be rehired by Chinese president Xi-Jinping
https://youtu.be/kjLdDEnONqo
Add Your Comments
