Rehire Namibia Mineworker Union Rossing Leaders Pres Xi! Rally At SF Chinese Consulate
A solidarity rally was held in San Francisco at the Chinese Consulate to call on Chinese president Xi-Jinping to rehire the fired Namibia Mineworkers Union Rossing Branch 9 executive board members. They were illegally fired by the state owned Chinese National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) after they refused to take concessions on their healthcare in the middle of the pandemic and also exposed the company's efforts to bribe the union leadership.
Trade unionists and workers spoke out at the San Francisco Chinese Consulate on February 12, 2021 to demand that the Chinese government rehired the fired Namibia Mineworker Union Rossing branch. The Chinese National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) which is controlled by the government has illegally fired the NMU Rossing union executive committee in September. They also recently fired a newly elected chairperson in an effort to completely destroy the union.
Speakers also opposed the US imperialist encirclement of China but said that internationalists must back the struggle of not only the Namibian workers but all workers around the world whether they work for Chinese companies or other US and European capitalists companies.
The rally took place before the labor arbitration hearing that is being held in Namibia on February 15, 2021 to
decide on the legality their discharges.
Additional media:
Namibia Mine Workers Union Rossing Leaders Report On CNNC & Letter To Chinese President Xi-Jinping
https://youtu.be/oNoaMxLiC9U
The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) Rossing Branch & The Struggle of The Namibian Working Class
https://youtu.be/1LCD5ZuAgvc
Namibian Rössing Mine Workers Face Covid-19 & Attacks From State Owned China National Uranium
Corporation Limited (CNUC)
https://youtu.be/pHsDDqy_WPU
Namibia Rössing, union in wage deadlock
https://www.namibian.com.na/198882/archive-read/Rössing-union-in-wage-deadlock
China and Namibia Rössing Workers on Collision Course
https://www.facebook.com/informantenam/posts/3090166147716991/
Namibia MUN claims China National Nuclear Corporation is falling short of its Rossing promises
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nLuFIxwcIM&feature=emb_logo
https://www.nbc.na/news/mun-claims-china-national-nuclear-corporation-falling-short-its-rossing-promises.29304
Namibia Rössing uranium mine union members face dismissal by Chinese owners
https://www.namibian.com.na/203896/archive-read/Rössing-union-members-face-dismissal
Swapo, what is 'Socialism with a Namibian Character’?
https://www.namibian.com.na/183845/archive-read/Letter-of-the-Week--Swapo-what-is-Socialism-with-a-Namibian-Character
Namibia says China can buy Rio's uranium stake if it respects laws
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-rio-tinto-namibia-china/namibia-says-china-can-buy-rios-uranium-stake-if-it-respects-laws-idUSKCN1SZ0UR
Anatomy of a Bribe & Fish Rot Files
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FJ1TB0nwHs
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
