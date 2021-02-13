From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Biden Wants to Extradite Peace Hero Assange
Proud Democrat Pres Biden's "Justice" Dept is appealing a British decision to not allow extradition of Julian Assange who exposed American war crimes in Iraq. See https://consortiumnews.com/2021/02/12/biden-doj-files-appeal-to-get-assange-extradited/
Proud Democrat Pres Biden's "Justice" Dept is appealing a British decision to not allow extradition of Julian Assange who exposed American war crimes in Iraq. See https://consortiumnews.com/2021/02/12/biden-doj-files-appeal-to-get-assange-extradited
The entire invasion and occupation of Iraq and Afghanistan was illegal and was simply an effort to grab the oil of both countries, and Afghanistan has even more minerals, using the 9/11/01 Inside Job as a pretext, even though neither country had anything to do with the 9/11/01 Inside Job. The occupation of both countries continues to maximize the profits of the oil companies and munitions makers, the only reason the military exists. The US threw "depleted" uranium at the Iraqi people, poisoning the Iraqi people and American soldiers as it causes cancer.
According to https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/2/9/biden-administration-will-continue-to-seek-assange-extradition,
“The indictment of Mr. Assange threatens press freedom because much of the conduct described in the indictment is conduct that journalists engage in routinely—and that they must engage in in order to do the work the public needs them to do,” said the groups, which included Amnesty International USA, the American Civil Liberties Union and Reporters Without Borders."
In addition, Biden so far has not abolished the federal death penalty and not closed the infamous Guantanamo Concentration Camp where some 40 people are imprisoned without charges, trial or conviction for almost 20 years.
In case anyone forgot already, Nazi Trump won 47% of the vote in 2020, 74 million voters. It should not have been that close. When Democrats act like Republicans, it is close. If this keeps up, Trump will try to get elected president again.
