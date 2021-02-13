



Groups: The Fight for $15 & CA Poor People's Campaign



Date: Tuesday 2/16, 11:30 AM - 1 PM PT



Location: McDonald's - 1249 Great Mall Drive, Milpitas, 95035

(Decorate cars 11:30 AM - noon, Action starts at noon)



Two worker leaders are going on strike because management at McDonald's at the Great Mall Milpitas is not providing PPE or paid sick leave. There have already been 3-4 positive cases of COVID at this McDonald's. One of the work leaders and her husband both tested positive for COVID.



This protest is part of a nationwide Fast food workers strike for $15 an hour, COVID-safe workplaces, and respect on the job. #FightFor15 workers have been fighting too long

for higher wages.



If you have questions or want more info, you can contact Kaela

at



MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED!



Twitter post here:



_____________



SAFETY DURING COVID-19



Masks & Social Distancing is Required at All Times



If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:

--Fever

--Shortness of breath

--Cough

--Headache

--Loss of smell or taste



CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.



CDC COVID-19 link:

_____________

