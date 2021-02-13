top
Related Categories: South Bay | Labor & Workers
View events for the week of 2/16/2021
Car Caravan for Workers' Rights: Lack of PPE & Sick Leave at McDonald's Great Mall
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday February 16
Time 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorThe Fight for $15
Emailkaela.sh [at] thefightfor15.org
Location Details
McDonald's at Great Mall, 1249 Great Mall Drive, Milpitas, 95035
Car Caravan Protest at McDonald's Great Mall Milpitas for Lack of PPE & Sick Leave for Workers During the Pandemic!

Groups: The Fight for $15 & CA Poor People's Campaign

Date: Tuesday 2/16, 11:30 AM - 1 PM PT

Location: McDonald's - 1249 Great Mall Drive, Milpitas, 95035
(Decorate cars 11:30 AM - noon, Action starts at noon)

Two worker leaders are going on strike because management at McDonald's at the Great Mall Milpitas is not providing PPE or paid sick leave. There have already been 3-4 positive cases of COVID at this McDonald's. One of the work leaders and her husband both tested positive for COVID.

This protest is part of a nationwide Fast food workers strike for $15 an hour, COVID-safe workplaces, and respect on the job. #FightFor15 workers have been fighting too long
for higher wages.

If you have questions or want more info, you can contact Kaela
at kaela.sh [at] thefightfor15.org.

MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED!

Twitter post here: https://twitter.com/fightfor15/status/1360229591197966339

_____________

SAFETY DURING COVID-19

Masks & Social Distancing is Required at All Times

If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste

CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
_____________
sm_ff_strike.jpg
original image (1200x674)
For more event information: https://twitter.com/fightfor15/status/1360...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 13th, 2021 9:03 AM
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
ARTICLE: US Fast Food Workers Holding Nationwide Strikes for $15 Fair WageThe GuardianSaturday Feb 13th, 2021 10:35 AM
