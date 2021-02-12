top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 2/16/2021
"Paul Robeson" and " ILWU's Radical History Fighting White Supremacy"
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday February 16
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorMichael Lyon
Location Details
 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84146059421; ID: 841 4605 9421; phone 669-900-9128
SF Gray Panthers' Black History Month Meeting
"Paul Robeson" and " ILWU's Radical History Fighting White Supremacy"
What lessons can we apply to fight back against racism and fascism today?
Tuesday, February 16, 1-3 PM, Zoom ID: 841 4605 9421
With Clarence Thomas, ILWU, and Alex & Harriet Bagwell.

SF Gray Panthers will look at the life of Paul Robeson, world-renowned black anti-racist and champion of workers' struggles everywhere. We will also look at the radical history of the ILWU long shore workers union in fighting white supremacy on the job and in the world. What they can teach us?

In examining Robeson's life, we will remember how the 1949 Peekskill NY racist attack on a Paul Robeson concert was later turned around by thousands of anti-racist supporters. This resonates with us today after the racist January 6 insurrection in Washington. In examining ILWU's struggle against white supremacy, we will remember the historic 2020 shutdown of Pacific coast ports in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. This speaks to what kind of power is necessary to challenge racism.

Other topics: a petition to honor Paul Robeson; the SF Gray Panthers' Paul Robeson songbook; Alex and Harriet Bagwell singing songs from the Robeson Songbook; Alex Bagwell's reflections on how personal and societal racism interact, and how fighting back changes us internally. There will be lots of discussion. Please join us.
2021-02-16-robeson_songbook.jpg
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 12th, 2021 6:08 PM
§
by Michael Lyon
Friday Feb 12th, 2021 6:08 PM
2021-02-16-unions_for_black_lives.jpg
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 252.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code