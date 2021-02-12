SF Gray Panthers' Black History Month Meeting

"Paul Robeson" and " ILWU's Radical History Fighting White Supremacy"

What lessons can we apply to fight back against racism and fascism today?

Tuesday, February 16, 1-3 PM, Zoom ID: 841 4605 9421

With Clarence Thomas, ILWU, and Alex & Harriet Bagwell.



SF Gray Panthers will look at the life of Paul Robeson, world-renowned black anti-racist and champion of workers' struggles everywhere. We will also look at the radical history of the ILWU long shore workers union in fighting white supremacy on the job and in the world. What they can teach us?



In examining Robeson's life, we will remember how the 1949 Peekskill NY racist attack on a Paul Robeson concert was later turned around by thousands of anti-racist supporters. This resonates with us today after the racist January 6 insurrection in Washington. In examining ILWU's struggle against white supremacy, we will remember the historic 2020 shutdown of Pacific coast ports in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. This speaks to what kind of power is necessary to challenge racism.



Other topics: a petition to honor Paul Robeson; the SF Gray Panthers' Paul Robeson songbook; Alex and Harriet Bagwell singing songs from the Robeson Songbook; Alex Bagwell's reflections on how personal and societal racism interact, and how fighting back changes us internally. There will be lots of discussion. Please join us.

Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 12th, 2021 6:08 PM