top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Santa Cruz Indymedia | South Bay | U.S. | Arts + Action | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 3/ 9/2021
Visualizing Abolition: Popular Culture and the Radical Imaginary
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday March 09
Time 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorInsitute of Arts & Sciences UCSC and partners
Location Details
Online event
Popular Culture and the Radical Imaginary

Join the Institute of Arts and Sciences at UC Santa Cruz and partners for a Visualizing Abolition conversation, "Popular Culture and the Radical Imaginary", with Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network, and artist and activist Maxwell Addae.

Their discussion will focus on their collaborative project researching media portrayals of Black women and incarceration as well the real-world impact of the narratives told about crime and punishment in the United States.

SPEAKERS: Patrisse Cullors and Maxwell Addae

Live Musical Performance TBD

Mar 9, 2021 @ 4 - 5:30 PM PT

RSVP: https://ucsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sG3GhpX-QIqc7cbCsFBrYQ

Info: https://ias.ucsc.edu/events/2021/popular-culture-and-radical-imaginary-patrisse-cullors-and-maxwell-addae-march-9-2021


Patrisse Cullors is a Co-Founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network and Founder of grassroots Los Angeles based organization Dignity and Power Now. For the last 20 years, Cullors has been on the frontlines of criminal justice reform. Cullors’ work for Black Lives Matter recently received recognition in TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 list and TIME Magazine’s 2020 ‘100 Women of the Year’. Cullors is the New York Times bestselling author of When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir (2018).

Maxwell Addae is a performance artist and filmmaker. His recent film Outdooring has screened at over 20 international festivals, including South by Southwest, Outfest, and the Clermont-Ferrand International Film Festival and was acquired by Revolt TV. He has also been a semi-finalist or finalist in the Sundance Creative Producing Lab, Nicholls Fellowship, TIFF Talent Filmmaker Lab, and the Austin Screenwriting Competition.


ABOUT: Visualizing Abolition

Visualizing Abolition is organized by UC Santa Cruz Institute of the Arts and Sciences in collaboration with San José Museum of Art and Mary Porter Sesnon Art Gallery.

Visualizing Abolition is a series of online events organized by Professor Gina Dent, Feminist Studies and Dr. Rachel Nelson, Director, Institute of the Arts and Sciences. The events feature artists, activists, and scholars united by their commitment to the vital struggle for prison abolition. Originally, Visualizing Abolition was being planned as an in-person symposium. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the panels, artist talks, film screenings, and other events will instead take place online.

The events accompany Barring Freedom, an exhibition of contemporary art on view at
San José Museum of Art October 30, 2020-April 25, 2021. To accompany the exhibition, Solitary Garden, a public art project about mass incarceration and solitary confinement is on view at UC Santa Cruz.
____________________________________________________________

BELOW: "Solitary Garden" public art installation at UC Santa Cruz as part of the
Visualizing Abolition series.
sm_solitary_garden_1.jpg
original image (5760x3840)
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 12th, 2021 12:06 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 267.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code