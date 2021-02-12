



Join the Institute of Arts and Sciences at UC Santa Cruz and partners for a Visualizing Abolition conversation, "Popular Culture and the Radical Imaginary", with Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network, and artist and activist Maxwell Addae.



Their discussion will focus on their collaborative project researching media portrayals of Black women and incarceration as well the real-world impact of the narratives told about crime and punishment in the United States.



SPEAKERS: Patrisse Cullors and Maxwell Addae



Live Musical Performance TBD



Mar 9, 2021 @ 4 - 5:30 PM PT



RSVP:



Info:





Patrisse Cullors is a Co-Founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network and Founder of grassroots Los Angeles based organization Dignity and Power Now. For the last 20 years, Cullors has been on the frontlines of criminal justice reform. Cullors’ work for Black Lives Matter recently received recognition in TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 list and TIME Magazine’s 2020 ‘100 Women of the Year’. Cullors is the New York Times bestselling author of When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir (2018).



Maxwell Addae is a performance artist and filmmaker. His recent film Outdooring has screened at over 20 international festivals, including South by Southwest, Outfest, and the Clermont-Ferrand International Film Festival and was acquired by Revolt TV. He has also been a semi-finalist or finalist in the Sundance Creative Producing Lab, Nicholls Fellowship, TIFF Talent Filmmaker Lab, and the Austin Screenwriting Competition.





ABOUT: Visualizing Abolition



Visualizing Abolition is organized by UC Santa Cruz Institute of the Arts and Sciences in collaboration with San José Museum of Art and Mary Porter Sesnon Art Gallery.



Visualizing Abolition is a series of online events organized by Professor Gina Dent, Feminist Studies and Dr. Rachel Nelson, Director, Institute of the Arts and Sciences. The events feature artists, activists, and scholars united by their commitment to the vital struggle for prison abolition. Originally, Visualizing Abolition was being planned as an in-person symposium. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the panels, artist talks, film screenings, and other events will instead take place online.



The events accompany Barring Freedom, an exhibition of contemporary art on view at

San José Museum of Art October 30, 2020-April 25, 2021. To accompany the exhibition, Solitary Garden, a public art project about mass incarceration and solitary confinement is on view at UC Santa Cruz.

____________________________________________________________



BELOW: "Solitary Garden" public art installation at UC Santa Cruz as part of the

