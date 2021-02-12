We'll be chalking at Berkeley's Sproul Plaza to spread awareness on the plight of animals and to spread messages that inspire individuals to take action for animals! We will chalk and spread the message of animal rights and anti-speciesism!

What to Bring: Any chalking supplies you would like to use, but the host of the event will provide chalk as well, so no need to purchase any. Please bring a mask and socially distance, so we can keep each other safe.

WHERE: Sproul Plaza, Berkeley CA

WHEN: Saturday, February 13th from 2pm to 4pm.

WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. We require masks and physical distancing. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2454777204...

