

This months event will be at One Living Sanctuary, a location near and dear to my heart.

We will help with chores around the sanctuary. Please wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty, jeans are best, work boots, and gloves. There will be simple jobs, dirty jobs (my favorite) as well as jobs that may require a higher level of physical fitness (my super favorite).

Please drive slowly down our long driveway. There are sometimes animals around and we want everyone to be safe.

I advise everyone to wear layers as it can be quite cold early in the morning but one can work up a sweat as the day proceeds. A mask is mandatory. If you have work gloves, please bring them but we will have extra if needed as well as hand sanitizer.

Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 12th, 2021 11:08 AM