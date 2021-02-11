A space for healing and power in an effort to honor, affirm and recenter our movement on Black lives.
Friday, February 19, 2021, 5PM
Watsonville City Plaza
Join us for a candlelight vigil & ceremony honoring Black Trans & Sex Workers, incarcerated Black individuals and lives taken too soon by senseless police violence.
STOP KILLING BLACK PEOPLE
Spoken word
Prayer service
Community building
Food, Clothing & PPE distribution
DM @agentsofchange831 or @little_burrit_oh if you’d like to share something, get involved, or if you have any questions.
**Covid guidelines & social distancing strictly enforced! If you're sick stay home!
