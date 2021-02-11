A space for healing and power in an effort to honor, affirm and recenter our movement on Black lives.



Friday, February 19, 2021, 5PM

Watsonville City Plaza



Join us for a candlelight vigil & ceremony honoring Black Trans & Sex Workers, incarcerated Black individuals and lives taken too soon by senseless police violence.



STOP KILLING BLACK PEOPLE



Spoken word

Prayer service

Community building

Food, Clothing & PPE distribution



DM @agentsofchange831 or @little_burrit_oh if you’d like to share something, get involved, or if you have any questions.





**Covid guidelines & social distancing strictly enforced! If you're sick stay home!

Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 11th, 2021 10:30 PM