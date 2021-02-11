top
On the Frontline: The Housing & Economy Crisis and Pushing #CancelRent Legislation
Date Wednesday February 17
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorThe Frontline coalition
On the Frontline: Housing and the Economy

Organizations: The Frontline coalition w/ Movement for Black Lives, United We Dream Action, Working Parties Family, and partners

Wed, Feb 17, @ 5 PM - 6 PM PT (8 PM – 9:00 PM ET)

RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/thefrontline/event/367916

Notes from the organizer: ASL, Spanish, Closed Captioning available. Notas del organizador: Interpretación de signos, Español y subtitulos.


No one should ever lose their home. Right now, because of the Covid pandemic, 30 - 40 million people in this country are at risk of facing eviction.* We must confront this crisis head on and keep people in their homes. Join our next mass call, “On the Frontline: Housing and the Economy,” to learn more about the housing crisis and how to stand together for housing as a human right for all.

The Frontline, Movement for Black Lives, the Working Families Party, and United We Dream invite you to “On the Frontline” Mass Call and Training Series. This series will include virtual town halls and skill-based trainings, where you will hear updates and analysis from movement leaders, engage in political education, and learn concrete skills to take meaningful action.
______________________________________________________________

En español:

En Primera Línea: Vivienda y Economía

Organizaciones: The Frontline coalition de Movement for Black Lives,
United We Dream Action, Working Parties Family, y organizaciones asociadas

Registrarse: https://www.mobilize.us/thefrontline/event/367916/

Notas del organizador: Interpretación de signos, Español y subtitulos.

Nadie debería perder su hogar. En este momento, debido a la pandemia de Covid, entre 30 y 40 millones de personas en este país corren el riesgo de ser desalojadas. * Debemos enfrentar esta crisis de frente y mantener a la gente en sus hogares. Únase a nuestra próxima convocatoria masiva, “En primera línea: vivienda y economía”, para aprender más sobre la crisis de la vivienda y cómo defender juntos la vivienda como un derecho humano para todos.

El Frontline, Movement for Black Lives, el Working Families Party, y United We Dream le invitamos a los encuentros virtuales y serie de capacitaciones de “On the Frontline” (En la primera línea). Esta serie incluirá encuentros y capacitaciones virtuales, donde usted oirá actualizaciones y análisis de líderes en el movimiento, participará en educación política, y aprenderá habilidades concretas para tomar acción.
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 11th, 2021 5:00 PM
