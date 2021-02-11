



Organizations: The Frontline coalition w/ Movement for Black Lives, United We Dream Action, Working Parties Family, and partners



Wed, Feb 17, @ 5 PM - 6 PM PT (8 PM – 9:00 PM ET)



RSVP:



Notes from the organizer: ASL, Spanish, Closed Captioning available. Notas del organizador: Interpretación de signos, Español y subtitulos.





No one should ever lose their home. Right now, because of the Covid pandemic, 30 - 40 million people in this country are at risk of facing eviction.* We must confront this crisis head on and keep people in their homes. Join our next mass call, “On the Frontline: Housing and the Economy,” to learn more about the housing crisis and how to stand together for housing as a human right for all.



The Frontline, Movement for Black Lives, the Working Families Party, and United We Dream invite you to “On the Frontline” Mass Call and Training Series. This series will include virtual town halls and skill-based trainings, where you will hear updates and analysis from movement leaders, engage in political education, and learn concrete skills to take meaningful action.

______________________________________________________________



En español:



En Primera Línea: Vivienda y Economía



Organizaciones: The Frontline coalition de Movement for Black Lives,

United We Dream Action, Working Parties Family, y organizaciones asociadas



Registrarse:



Notas del organizador: Interpretación de signos, Español y subtitulos.



Nadie debería perder su hogar. En este momento, debido a la pandemia de Covid, entre 30 y 40 millones de personas en este país corren el riesgo de ser desalojadas. * Debemos enfrentar esta crisis de frente y mantener a la gente en sus hogares. Únase a nuestra próxima convocatoria masiva, “En primera línea: vivienda y economía”, para aprender más sobre la crisis de la vivienda y cómo defender juntos la vivienda como un derecho humano para todos.



