top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 3/11/2021
The Arc San Francisco 19th Annual Arc Breakfast: Let’s Keep Going
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday March 11
Time 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorThe Arc San Francisco
Location Details
Online event
The Arc San Francisco (The Arc SF) is proud to announce plans for the 19th Annual Arc Breakfast: Let’s Keep Going on March 11 – a virtual event featuring an inspiring and visionary morning of music, videos, tributes, and awards to help ensure people with disabilities have the opportunity for rich, full lives. The Annual Arc Breakfast will (virtually) bring together supporters, community members, and business leaders from throughout the Bay Area to help raise funds for The Arc SF whose mission is to transform the lives of adults with developmental disabilities by advancing lifelong learning, personal achievement, and independence.

The celebratory, exciting virtual event will include shared stories of achievements and resilience; a special message from Celebrity Guest Host Josie Totah - young actress & producer, (upcoming “Saved by the Bell” reboot), LGBTQ+ activist, and Arc disability family member; the presentation of the 2021 Disability Champion Award; a lively muffin making segment with The Arc participants from the Teaching Kitchen, and more.

“Whether it’s serving on our campus, in person, or through Zoom, we continue to work towards a greater, more equitable future for our participants with developmental disabilities that we are so incredibly proud to serve,” said The Arc SF Executive Director, Kristen Pedersen. “Our community is resilient, and we are proud to provide a platform to amplify the voices of people with disabilities as we keep striving for disability justice.”

For 70 years, The Arc SF has worked to make sure people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have every resource needed to lead better lives. Together with business and community partners, The Arc SF provides people with disabilities like autism, Down syndrome, and cerebral palsy the opportunity to realize their highest potential. Support for The Arc SF means jobs, housing, and health care for over 870 participants. More than 300 participants of The Arc are presently in career preparation or are employed and making positive contributions in the workplace.

The 19th Annual Arc Breakfast will be virtual and is free to attend, but an RSVP is required and donations to help support The Arc SF are gratefully accepted. Sponsorships are available and start at $1,000. In addition to promotional benefits, sponsors of this year’s Arc Annual Breakfast will receive hand-delivered Breakfast Kits to enjoy along with the program. Each Breakfast Kit includes coffee and mimosas, a breakfast recipe with ingredients, and special surprises. Please note, Bay Area delivery only. To download a detailed description of sponsorship levels and benefits, click here.
For more event information: https://app.mobilecause.com/e/1pu0_A?vid=g...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 11th, 2021 4:07 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 267.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code