The Arc San Francisco (The Arc SF) is proud to announce plans for the 19th Annual Arc Breakfast: Let’s Keep Going on March 11 – a virtual event featuring an inspiring and visionary morning of music, videos, tributes, and awards to help ensure people with disabilities have the opportunity for rich, full lives. The Annual Arc Breakfast will (virtually) bring together supporters, community members, and business leaders from throughout the Bay Area to help raise funds for The Arc SF whose mission is to transform the lives of adults with developmental disabilities by advancing lifelong learning, personal achievement, and independence.



The celebratory, exciting virtual event will include shared stories of achievements and resilience; a special message from Celebrity Guest Host Josie Totah - young actress & producer, (upcoming “Saved by the Bell” reboot), LGBTQ+ activist, and Arc disability family member; the presentation of the 2021 Disability Champion Award; a lively muffin making segment with The Arc participants from the Teaching Kitchen, and more.



“Whether it’s serving on our campus, in person, or through Zoom, we continue to work towards a greater, more equitable future for our participants with developmental disabilities that we are so incredibly proud to serve,” said The Arc SF Executive Director, Kristen Pedersen. “Our community is resilient, and we are proud to provide a platform to amplify the voices of people with disabilities as we keep striving for disability justice.”



For 70 years, The Arc SF has worked to make sure people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have every resource needed to lead better lives. Together with business and community partners, The Arc SF provides people with disabilities like autism, Down syndrome, and cerebral palsy the opportunity to realize their highest potential. Support for The Arc SF means jobs, housing, and health care for over 870 participants. More than 300 participants of The Arc are presently in career preparation or are employed and making positive contributions in the workplace.



The 19th Annual Arc Breakfast will be virtual and is free to attend, but an RSVP is required and donations to help support The Arc SF are gratefully accepted. Sponsorships are available and start at $1,000. In addition to promotional benefits, sponsors of this year’s Arc Annual Breakfast will receive hand-delivered Breakfast Kits to enjoy along with the program. Each Breakfast Kit includes coffee and mimosas, a breakfast recipe with ingredients, and special surprises. Please note, Bay Area delivery only. To download a detailed description of sponsorship levels and benefits, click here. For more event information: https://app.mobilecause.com/e/1pu0_A?vid=g...

