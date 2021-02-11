February 20: National Day of Solidarity with Alabama Amazon Workers building BAmazonUnion
Southern Workers Assembly
February 9 at 4:12 PM
·
February 20: National Day of Solidarity with Alabama Amazon Workers building BAmazonUnion with Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU)!
Find an action near you at southernworker.org/amazon
email info [at] southernworker.org to list one. Now is the time to mobilize solidarity with this heroic struggle! #UnionYes #OrganizeTheSouth
Related Categories: U.S. | Labor & WorkersView events for the week of 2/20/2021
|Date
|Saturday February 20
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Southern Workers Assembly
|Location Details
|All Amazon and Whole Food Stores In The US
|
For more event information: http://southernworker/amazon
