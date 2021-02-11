



Southern Workers Assembly



February 9 at 4:12 PM

·

February 20: National Day of Solidarity with Alabama Amazon Workers building BAmazonUnion with Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU)!



Find an action near you at southernworker.org/amazon



email February 20: National Day of Solidarity with Alabama Amazon Workers building BAmazonUnionSouthern Workers AssemblyFebruary 9 at 4:12 PMFebruary 20: National Day of Solidarity with Alabama Amazon Workers building BAmazonUnion with Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU)!Find an action near you at southernworker.org/amazonemail info [at] southernworker.org to list one. Now is the time to mobilize solidarity with this heroic struggle! #UnionYes #OrganizeTheSouth For more event information: http://southernworker/amazon

Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 11th, 2021 3:21 PM