



The CA RJA prohibits the state from seeking or obtaining a conviction or imposing a sentence "on the basis of race, ethnicity, or national origin." How successful should we expect the Act to be in its mission to address racial bias? Where does it fall short? What more can we do to work toward a truly equitable criminal justice system devoid of racial bias?



Register here to be entered in a raffle where you can win one of two $25 DoorDash gift cards:



Thank you to our SCU Law Co-Sponsors: La Raza, APALSA, VALS, FALS, SALSA, MELSA, CLS, ACS, SJC, and Women & Law. Join the Santa Clara University School of Law ACLU NorCal Club and Black Law Student Association on Feb. 23rd from 12-1pm PST (Zoom) to learn from experts about racial bias in our criminal justice system and the recently enacted California Racial Justice Act.The CA RJA prohibits the state from seeking or obtaining a conviction or imposing a sentence "on the basis of race, ethnicity, or national origin." How successful should we expect the Act to be in its mission to address racial bias? Where does it fall short? What more can we do to work toward a truly equitable criminal justice system devoid of racial bias?Register here to be entered in a raffle where you can win one of two $25 DoorDash gift cards: https://scu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcode-uqzIoH9SHZVl1OKwyXAf0eangJd57 Thank you to our SCU Law Co-Sponsors: La Raza, APALSA, VALS, FALS, SALSA, MELSA, CLS, ACS, SJC, and Women & Law. Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 11th, 2021 1:49 PM