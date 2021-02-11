top
National Day of Solidarity: Support Alabama Amazon Workers!
Date Saturday February 20
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorJudy Greenspan
Location Details
Whole Foods Market, 230 Bay Place, Oakland, CA
Support Alabama Amazon Workers - Bay Area stands in solidarity with the Amazon workers in Alabama!

This Black History Month, join the national day of solidarity with Alabama Amazon workers on Saturday, February 20. We are supporting the efforts of Black workers in the anti-union south to organize what may become the first U.S. union of Amazon workers. Amazon is doing everything it can to sabotage the efforts of the @BAmazonUnion; we must show our solidarity and support the Alabama Amazon worker’s demand for change with @RWDSU!

Jeff Bezos has more than profited off the lives and deaths of Amazon workers across the country, while those workers struggle to survive and work with dignity in the face of a global pandemic. We believe an injury to one is an injury to all.
Come out Oakland and show Amazon/Whole Foods that we will always put workers’ rights and people before capitalism’s culture of convenience and corporate profits! A successful union drive in Alabama will light a fire under other organizing efforts in the US and around the world.
For more event information: https://supportamazonworkers.org/feb20/

