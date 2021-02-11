top
'To Kid or Not to Kid': Film Discussion on Family Planning, Child-Free & Climate Emergency
Date Thursday February 18
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorCenter for Biological Diversity
Location Details
Virtual film viewing on demand; Discussion online via Zoom on Feb. 18
"To Kid or Not to Kid": Film & Discussion on Family Planning,
Those Choosing to be Child-Free, and the Climate Emergency

The webinar will feature a discussion and Q&A with the filmmaker, Maxine Trump, the Center's population and sustainability campaigner Kelley Dennings, and Kristie Duff from Women Deliver. We'll learn how to support those deciding whether and when to have children and how to advocate for universal access to all methods of contraception.

Host: Saving Life on Earth webinar series w/ The Center for Biological Diversity

When: Thursday, February 18, 2021, 4:00 PM

RSVP for film & discussion links: https://act.biologicaldiversity.org/a/kid-or-not-kid-join-us-film-and-discussion


Even with access to contraception, deciding whether and when to have children is anything but simple, especially these days.

In fact, a new survey finds that a third of Americans believe climate change may compel people to choose to have fewer children. And 73% agree that population growth is driving wildlife to extinction.

The Center for Biological Diversity has teamed up with filmmaker Maxine Trump to share her documentary "To Kid or Not to Kid", which explores family planning, the decision to be child-free, and how these choices are connected to the environment.

To watch the film, sign up anytime Feb. 11-14. You'll receive a link to watch it for free anytime Feb. 11-18. Then join the filmmaker and Center staff for a Saving Life on Earth webinar on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET.

______________________________________________________________

ABOUT: "To Kid or Not to Kid"

https://www.tokidornottokid.com/tkontk-watchworldwide

This film aims to dispel the myth that living child-free is weird, selfish or somehow wrong.

Tired of being made to feel like “a waste of a uterus,” one woman fights back, for her right to decide whether to live a life openly without having kids. To Kid Or Not To Kid bravely plunges into an aspect of reproductive choice often considered too taboo to discuss, asking the question “Why can’t we talk about not having kids?”

From the award-winning director of the New York Times Critics’ Pick “Musicwood”, comes the first English feature documentary on the subject — aiming to dispel the myth that living childfree is weird, selfish or somehow wrong.
______________________________________________________________
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 11th, 2021 11:33 AM
by Center for Biological Diversity
Thursday Feb 11th, 2021 11:33 AM
bio_diversity.jpg
