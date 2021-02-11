top
Oakland Rally To Demand 1,000 Ca-OSHA Inspectors, PPE & Health and Safety On The Job
Date Monday February 15
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorUnited Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCL
Location Details
Oakland State Building
OSHA Office
1515 Clay St.
San Francisco
2/15/21 Oakland Rally To Demand 1,000 Ca-OSHA Inspectors, PPE & Health and Safety On The Job
Stop The Murders and Pandemic In Our Workplaces NOW!

Monday February 15, 2021 12:00 noon
Oakland State Building OSHA Offices
1515 Clay St.
Oakland

Workers and trade unionists will speak about about the failure of the the California Cal-OSHA to protect workers on the job.
There are less than 200 inspectors in California for 18 million workers. In fact there are more Fish and Game inspectors than OSHA inspectors.
In Los Angeles over 700 longshoreman are infected and 12 have died. At Foster Farms in the Central Valley 13 workers have died and workers face a lack of PPE and masks to protect their lives and those of their families. Farmworkers in California are being treated as disposable workers.
This is over a year after the pandemic has ripped through California workplaces.
Healthcare workers at Highland Hospital, San Francisco General, Kaiser, Sutter and UC are still fighting against reusing PPE masks and gowns and Cal-OSHA is unable to do regular physical inspections even after complaints. Healthcare workers are dying as a result of the failure to have proper protection for them and their patients.
Plants like billionaire Elon Musk’s Tesla in Fremont has no Cal-OSHA inspections to enforce the law and other workers at Amazon, UBER and even public transit agencies are not getting regular inspections because of the virtual collapse of Cal-OSHA. Governor Newsom earlier this year instituted a freeze on hiring. Although this has recently been lifted this we are seeing the death agony of this critical agency in the middle of a deadly and
historic pandemic. Apparently profits are above lives for the worker of California
Cal-OSHA has become a ghost agency when workers need it the most.
For more Information:
committeeforlaborparty(at)gmail.com
Sponsored by
United Public Workers For Action upwa.info
United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP
https://foramasslaborparty.wordpress.com
For more event information: https://foramasslaborparty.wordpress.com

