In honor of Black History Month, come join us to hear about mental health issues and concerns within the Black community from a peer perspective. The Stop Stigma Sacramento Speakers Bureau members will share their personal stories about living with mental illness to help educate and spread awareness about mental health in diverse cultural communities.
February 16, 2021 @ 11:00 AM PT
RSVP: https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/post/webinar-mental-health-and-the-black-community-stop-the-stigma
About the webinar:
Mental illness affects every ethnic, racial, economic, religious and age group. Roughly one in every four adults will experience a diagnosable mental disorder during their lifetime.
The Stop Stigma Sacramento Speakers Bureau is part of Sacramento County’s “Mental Illness: It’s not always what you think” project. The project was initiated by Sacramento County in 2012 to:
--Promote mental health and wellness
--Reduce stigma and discrimination
--Inspire hope for people and families living with mental illness
Please join Disability Rights California with special guests from Stop Stigma Sacramento to learn more about the experiences and concerns of people with mental illness from the Black community.
Guests from The Stop Stigma Sacramento Speakers Bureau, include:
--LaViola Ward
--Elaina EalyCoraSmith
ABOUT: La Viola Ward, MS, Mental health speaker & advocate
La Viola Ward is an experienced mental health speaker and advocate. After obtaining her Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from UOP in 2018, she has made it her mission to share her experience living with mental illness and hopes to help to reduce many of the stigmas associated with mental health—especially within communities of color through her work.
As an African American woman living with mental illness, and also a speaker and provider of mental health services, La Viola offers a unique, dual-sided perspective of the mental health field.
