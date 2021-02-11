



Help us pass hundreds of local government Medicare for All resolutions across

the United States!



Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET).



RSVP to get the details of how to join the webinar:



And check out our step-by-step toolkit on ways to meaningfully take action in your community, here:

___________________________________________________________



Why Local Government Resolutions?



https://www.medicare4allresolutions.org/



Local governments must often deal most directly with the consequences of our unaffordable and inequitable health insurance system. Municipal budgets are increasingly strapped and local businesses struggle to make ends meet due to rising health insurance premiums. And local governments provide front-line response when community members face medical debt-related bankruptcies or become gravely ill or die needlessly because they lacked adequate health insurance.



Thus, local governments can play an important role in highlighting the desperate need for an expanded and improved Medicare for All. By passing resolutions, local governments can help to shape the national public narrative and build political will needed to ultimately win guaranteed healthcare for everyone as a matter of right.

___________________________________________________________



Local SF Bay Area Governments Supporting Medicare for All



https://www.medicare4allresolutions.org/is-a-local-resolution-already-underway-in-your-community/



San Francisco:

Resolution Supporting Medicare for All H.R. 1384 "The Medicare For All Act" in 2019

"RESOLVED, That the City and County of San Francisco affirms that health care is a 25 human right that should be guaranteed to all U.S. residents."

https://sfgov.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=F&ID=7103113&GUID=17579C76-4E19-4CCA-8698-736687C4A8D0



Santa Clara County:

Letter to House of Representatives in Support of Medicare Expansion Legislation

http://www.medicare4allresolutions.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/H.R.-1384-letters.pdf



City of Oakland:

Resolution In Support Of Medicare For All Act 2019; Result = passed

https://oakland.legistar.com/LegislationDetail.aspx?ID=3896578&GUID=C2C2DBF1-5FE6-49C4-A96C-15E9879D1EC9

___________________________________________________________ Join our next Medicare for All Resolutions webinarHelp us pass hundreds of local government Medicare for All resolutions acrossthe United States!Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET).RSVP to get the details of how to join the webinar: https://www.medicare4allresolutions.org/thank-you-for-signing-up-2/ And check out our step-by-step toolkit on ways to meaningfully take action in your community, here: https://www.medicare4allresolutions.org/tools-for-activists/ ___________________________________________________________Why Local Government Resolutions?Local governments must often deal most directly with the consequences of our unaffordable and inequitable health insurance system. Municipal budgets are increasingly strapped and local businesses struggle to make ends meet due to rising health insurance premiums. And local governments provide front-line response when community members face medical debt-related bankruptcies or become gravely ill or die needlessly because they lacked adequate health insurance.Thus, local governments can play an important role in highlighting the desperate need for an expanded and improved Medicare for All. By passing resolutions, local governments can help to shape the national public narrative and build political will needed to ultimately win guaranteed healthcare for everyone as a matter of right.___________________________________________________________Local SF Bay Area Governments Supporting Medicare for AllSan Francisco:Resolution Supporting Medicare for All H.R. 1384 "The Medicare For All Act" in 2019"RESOLVED, That the City and County of San Francisco affirms that health care is a 25 human right that should be guaranteed to all U.S. residents."Santa Clara County:Letter to House of Representatives in Support of Medicare Expansion LegislationCity of Oakland:Resolution In Support Of Medicare For All Act 2019; Result = passed___________________________________________________________ Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 11th, 2021 10:10 AM