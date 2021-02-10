top
Abolition! Reparations! Carrying the Light for Justice
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday February 19
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorBay Area Day of Remembrance Consortium
Location Details
Virtual Broadcast
February 19, 6 pm to 7:30 pm Pacific time

Join the Day of Remembrance Commemoration to honor the Japanese American and the Black communities' shared history and the ties that bind them. On February 19, 1942, Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, leading to Japanese Americans' mass incarceration during World War II. This year President Biden signed executive orders to increase racial equity and dismantle systemic racism. We call for reparations for the Black community and to abolish racist policies toward the Black community and individuals.

For decades, the Day of Remembrance has been commemorated on or near February 19. In the '80s, it helped Japanese Americans unite around redress which led to an apology from the U.S. and reparations. A Congressional Commission on Wartime Relocation and Internment of Civilians found the incarceration of Japanese Americans was based on "racial prejudice, wartime hysteria, and a failure of political leadership." The Day of Remembrance serves to remind the public to remain vigilant for similar violations.

Across the country, Japanese American and Black families lived together, unwelcome in other parts of the city. They lived in the Fillmore, and they fought the redevelopment of Fillmore. The Black community was one of the first to support the Japanese Americans for redress and reparations.

We call for Reparations. Our community knows the meaning of "reparations.'

We call for Abolition. We strive to abolish racist policies and discrimination towards the Black communities.

The program includes Rev. Arnold Townsend, vice president of the San Francisco NAACP, the Ito Yasoki dancers, and a film about the on-going struggle for reparations by Japanese Latin Americans taken by the U.S. for hostage exchange. The Clifford Uyeno Humanitarian Award recipient will be the Campaign for Justice: Redress NOW for Japanese Latin Americans! We end with the traditional candle lighting ceremony honoring camp survivors and present-day leaders for racial justice.

Free
sm_326_v0.jpg
original image (1408x1088)
For more event information: http://www.njahs.org/dor2021/

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 10th, 2021 11:02 PM
