Related Categories: International | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
3 States With "Prolife" Governors Have Scheduled Executions For 2021
by Abolitionist
Wednesday Feb 10th, 2021 8:35 PM

Execution removes the ability to redress a wrongful sentence.
3 States With "Prolife" Governors Have Scheduled Executions For 2021

According to DeathPenaltyInfo.Org's list of upcoming executions,
3 governors who call themselves prolife and who have murdered prisoners before
have scheduled executions in 2021.. They are Kay Ivey of Alabama, Mike DeWine of Ohio and Greg Abbott of Texas.

President Biden and the Democratic party platform have opposed the death penalty. Yet Biden has nominated executioner Merrick Garland to be US attorney general. If you oppose government murder, please call US senators 202 224 3121
Governor Kay Ivey Alabama 1-855-566-5333
Governor Greg Abbott Texas
https://gov.texas.gov/contact
Ohio governor Mike DeWine
77 South High Street, Columbus, OH 43215-6117.
https://governor.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/governor/contact


https://deathpenaltyinfo.org/executions/upcoming-executions
https://progresstexas.org/blog/5-reasons-why-greg-abbott-isn%E2%80%99t-pro-life-just-anti-abortion
http://amnesty.org
http://otse.org
http://tcadp.org
http://innocenceproject.org
http://aclu.org

Agatha Christie: The judge murders within the law.

Former governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura: Thou shalt not kill is not asterisked with exceptions.

Sister Helen Prejean: None of us is the worst moment of our lives.

SNS: A man alcohol impaired has a bar fight and kills in momentary hot passion. The Supreme Court Republicans and other execution judges kill in cold premeditation.

Innocence Project: has data on some of the thousands of innocents who have been executed in the US

Execution continues the cycle of violence.

Abolition lawyers: The death penalty is not a deterrent

Amnesty International: Only 20 of 195 countries murdered prisoners in 2019.
https://deathpenaltyinfo.org/executions/up...
§The state takes life but cannot give it.
by Abolition
Wednesday Feb 10th, 2021 9:04 PM
Either a screenwriter or author of a story about the death penalty: The state can take life but not give it.
http://amnesty.org
