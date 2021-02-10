WAGING CHANGE, a timely new documentary about the tipped minimum wage and

the pandemic’s impact on restaurant workers and the industry, directed by Peabody

award-winner, Abby Ginzberg, will have its SF/Bay Area broadcast premiere on KQED

on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM.



WAGING CHANGE shines a unique spotlight on the challenges faced by restaurant

workers trying to feed themselves and their families off tips by weaving together stories

of individuals, such as Nataki Rhodes of Chicago, Andrea Velasquez of Detroit and

Wardell Harvey of New Orleans with the growing movement to end the tipped minimum

wage. Featuring Saru Jayaraman, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio

Cortez, the film reveals an American workers’ struggle hidden in plain sight-- the effort

to end the federal tipped minimum wage of $2.13 for restaurant servers and bartenders

and the #MeToo movement's efforts to end sexual harassment. For more event information: http://wagingchange.com/tv-broadcast

