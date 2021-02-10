top
Waging Change Premiere on KQED
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday February 19
Time 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorKQED
Location Details
Broadcasted on KQED on February 19th, 2021 at 8:00pm.
WAGING CHANGE, a timely new documentary about the tipped minimum wage and
the pandemic’s impact on restaurant workers and the industry, directed by Peabody
award-winner, Abby Ginzberg, will have its SF/Bay Area broadcast premiere on KQED
on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM.

WAGING CHANGE shines a unique spotlight on the challenges faced by restaurant
workers trying to feed themselves and their families off tips by weaving together stories
of individuals, such as Nataki Rhodes of Chicago, Andrea Velasquez of Detroit and
Wardell Harvey of New Orleans with the growing movement to end the tipped minimum
wage. Featuring Saru Jayaraman, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio
Cortez, the film reveals an American workers’ struggle hidden in plain sight-- the effort
to end the federal tipped minimum wage of $2.13 for restaurant servers and bartenders
and the #MeToo movement's efforts to end sexual harassment.
For more event information: http://wagingchange.com/tv-broadcast

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 10th, 2021 6:57 PM
