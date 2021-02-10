



Hosted by:

--African American Studies & African Diaspora Studies Department at UC Berkeley

--Center for Comparative Studies in Race & Ethnicity at Stanford University



Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 @ noon - 1:30 PM PT



Due to such high demand for this event, it will be also livestreamed directly on YouTube



The Spring 2021 Critical Conversations series is organized around two themes: celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Barbara T. Christian, an architect of Black feminist criticism, a founding member of our Department and a gifted writer and teacher; and exploring the concept of “abolition democracy,” thinking creatively and collaboratively about the practice of abolition as necessary to building life-affirming institutions and robust democratic structures. Through both themes, we ask: what are the lessons of the Black Feminist, Black Radical, and Black intellectual traditions for our moment and what is the role of Black Studies in building more just futures?



We are joined in conversation by celebrated novelist, poet, and activist Alice Walker who will reflect on freedom, Black feminism/womanism, and writing in community. This event is the second in our series celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Barbara T. Christian



Darieck Scott and Ra Malika Imhotep will moderate a Q & A session with Alice Walker taking your questions.

About Alice Walker, speaker:



Alice Walker is an internationally celebrated writer, poet and activist whose books include seven novels, four collections of short stories, four children’s books, and volumes of essays and poetry. She won the Pulitzer Prize in Fiction in 1983 and the National Book Award. Walker has written many bestsellers; among them, The Temple of My Familiar; By The Light of My Father’s Smile; Possessing the Secret of Joy; We are the Ones We Have Been Waiting For: Inner Light in a Time of Darkness; and The Color Purple. You can read her full bio here.



About Professor Darieck Scott, moderator:



Darieck Scott earned his Ph.D. in Modern Thought and Literature at Stanford University, and an M.A. in African American Studies and a J.D. from Yale. Before coming to UC Berkeley he taught in the English departments of the University of Texas at Austin, and UC Santa Barbara. His teaching and research interests include: 20th and 21st century African American literature; creative writing; queer theory, and LGBTQ studies; race, gender and sexuality in fantasy, science fiction, and comic books.



About Ra Malika Imhotep, moderator:



Ra Malika Imhotep is a Black feminist writer + performance artist from Atlanta, Georgia currently pursuing a Doctoral degree in African Diaspora Studies at the University of California, Berkeley. Her intellectual + creative work tends to the relationships between queer articulations of Black femininity, vernacular culture & the performance of labor. She is co-convener of an embodied spiritual-political education project called The Church of Black Feminist Thought.

