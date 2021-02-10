After the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol, more attention has been paid to far-right groups and individuals in this country. But where do these groups come from? How serious is the threat they actual pose? And whose interests do they ultimately serve? Groups like these are not new, and some have attacked and killed several people at protests in response to the murder of George Floyd. They can be used to carry out further attacks on the population. And when this happens, the working class needs to defend itself.



Join us for a discussion with Matthew N. Lyons, who has written about right-wing politics for over 25 years. His most recent book is “Insurgent Supremacists: The U.S. Far Right’s Challenge to State and Empire” by PM Press in 2018. For more event information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/online-town...

