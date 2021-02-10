UC Santa Cruz's African American Theater Arts Troupe (AATAT) presents an online gala in honor of their 30th anniversary. This celebration features national leaders of Black theater, including Woodie King, Jr., playwrights, alumni, and representatives of the Black Theater Network.
FREE and open to the public.
|Date
|Saturday February 20
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|AATAT
|Location Details
|
online event
more info. and to register: https://www.cadrc.org
|
For more event information: https://www.cadrc.org
