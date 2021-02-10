



Join us for a presentation on the urgency of eradicating systemic racism in the current governmental pandemic response.



SPEAKER: Professor Ruqaiijah Yearby

Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Institute for Healing Justice and Equity Center for Health Law Studies at the Saint Louis University School of Law



DATE and TIME: Tue, February 23, 2021 @ 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM PST



RSVP:





Professor Ruqaiijah Yearby is a specialist in racial disparities in health care, the political economy of health care, and social justice in medical research. She has dedicated her career to improving the lives of vulnerable populations by addressing the lack of equal access to quality health care.



Through her research and work with community groups, Professor Yearby advocates for equal access to quality health care and fair wages for racial and ethnic minorities, women, and the poor. Using empirical data, her research explores the ways in which inequities in society and the health care delivery system prevent minorities, women, and the economically disadvantaged from attaining equal access to quality health care, resulting in increased morbidity and mortality for minorities, women, and the economically disadvantaged.



Professor Yearby serves as a Research Consultant and Board Member for the Investigating Conceptions of Health Equity and Barriers to Making Health a Shared Value, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation grant and was a Steering committee member for the Healthy Improvement Partnership for Cuyahoga County Health Department in Ohio.



This event is free, but registration is required. You will receive information on how to access the event in a separate email 48 hours before the webinar begins. This event will be recorded.



