Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 2/23/2021
Now or Never: Eradicating Systemic Racism in the Government's Pandemic Response
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday February 23
Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorFrancis King Carey School of Law
Location Details
Online event
Now or Never: Eradicating Systemic Racism in the Government's Pandemic Response

Join us for a presentation on the urgency of eradicating systemic racism in the current governmental pandemic response.

SPEAKER: Professor Ruqaiijah Yearby
Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Institute for Healing Justice and Equity Center for Health Law Studies at the Saint Louis University School of Law

DATE and TIME: Tue, February 23, 2021 @ 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM PST

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eradicating-systemic-racism-in-the-governments-pandemic-response-tickets-125249210761


Professor Ruqaiijah Yearby is a specialist in racial disparities in health care, the political economy of health care, and social justice in medical research. She has dedicated her career to improving the lives of vulnerable populations by addressing the lack of equal access to quality health care.

Through her research and work with community groups, Professor Yearby advocates for equal access to quality health care and fair wages for racial and ethnic minorities, women, and the poor. Using empirical data, her research explores the ways in which inequities in society and the health care delivery system prevent minorities, women, and the economically disadvantaged from attaining equal access to quality health care, resulting in increased morbidity and mortality for minorities, women, and the economically disadvantaged.

Professor Yearby serves as a Research Consultant and Board Member for the Investigating Conceptions of Health Equity and Barriers to Making Health a Shared Value, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation grant and was a Steering committee member for the Healthy Improvement Partnership for Cuyahoga County Health Department in Ohio.

This event is free, but registration is required. You will receive information on how to access the event in a separate email 48 hours before the webinar begins. This event will be recorded.

If you have questions, please contact Gehan Girguis at ggirguis [at] law.umaryland.edu.
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 10th, 2021 12:04 PM
